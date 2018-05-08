Chinese smartphone company Huawei is ready to launch the Honor 10 in India. The smartphone is expected to be sold exclusively on Indian online retail website Flipkart from 15 May as listed on the retail website. Honor 10 was recently launched in China with a price tag of CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 27,000).

The smartphone comes with an 5.84-inch FHD+ LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and an iPhone X-like notch at the top of the display. Honor 10 comes with Kirin 970 chipset and runs on Huawei's custom EMUI 8.1 skin overlayed on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery and comes in two variants, a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model and a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage model in China.

The dual-camera setup on the rear side of the smartphone features 24 MP and 16 MP sensors with an LED flash. The camera on the device comes with AI capabilities which is expected to enhance the photo quality on the smartphone. The Honor 10 features a 24 MP sensor on the front that offers similar light effects seen on iPhone X.

The fingerprint sensor on the devices is placed at the bottom of the display and can also be used for navigation like swiping up and down while using the smartphone. Connectivity option on the smartphone includes USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and GPS. The device comes with the supports for two SIM cards that support 4G VoLTE.

It is expected to be launched in India with mid-range pricing and is expected to take on the yet to be announced, OnePlus 6.