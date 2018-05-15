Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 10 today. It will be Honor's first flagship for 2018. It will be the successor of Honor 9i and Honor 9 Lite.
The event will take place in London at 6.30 pm (IST), where the phone will make its global debut. The phone has already been launched in China.
Keeping the tradition of AI (artificial intelligence) and iPhone X-like notch alive, the smartphone is expected to come with a notch on top of the display. And speaking of AI, the phone already comes with a tagline ‘Beauty in AI’.
Speaking of specifications, the phone is expected to have a 5.84-inch FHD+ LCD display in a 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a horizontal dual camera setup which is a 24 MP+16 MP sensor with an LED flash.
The phone might come in two variants. One is expected to be 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and the other is packed with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
Those interested in catching up with a LIVE feed of the event can click here.
Our man Nimish is at the event right now and will be tweeting live from the event.
Additionally, the phone will go on sale tonight at midnight on Flipkart exclusively.
Highlights
18:17 (IST)
Nimish Sawant from Tech2 brings us some shots he captured using Honor 10.
18:15 (IST)
...and we're LIVE
Honor's just started the stream for the launch event. We're being treated to a series of videos on...eSports? What's going on?
18:12 (IST)
The global launch of Honor 10 is likely to begin shortly
17:58 (IST)
Honor 10 to will be available for sale on Flipkart
Huawei's Honor 10 will be available for sale on Flipkart tonight at midnight.
17:54 (IST)
Nimish Sawant from Tech2 is in London to give us live updates about the event.
17:39 (IST)
Like other Chinese smartphones, Honor is keeping the trend of notches and AI alive
Like other smartphone makers, Honor 10 will come with an iPhone X-like notch.
Honor's flagship phone comes with the tag 'Beauty in AI', the focus is clearly on artificial intelligence.
17:27 (IST)
What can we expect from the launch based on the leaks and rumours
Before the global launch, the phone was launched on 19 April in China.
The phone is expected to come in two variants. These are 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage.
17:23 (IST)
Honor comes from the house of Huawei which had several launches itself recently
The soon to be launched Honor 10 will be a successor to Honor View 10, Honor 9i, and Honor 9 Lite
17:12 (IST)
Welcome to Tech2's liveblog where we will be updating you about the launch of Honor 10.
Huawei's flagship phone Honor 10 will launch in London today.