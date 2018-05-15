Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 10 today. It will be Honor's first flagship for 2018. It will be the successor of Honor 9i and Honor 9 Lite.

The event will take place in London at 6.30 pm (IST), where the phone will make its global debut. The phone has already been launched in China.

Keeping the tradition of AI (artificial intelligence) and iPhone X-like notch alive, the smartphone is expected to come with a notch on top of the display. And speaking of AI, the phone already comes with a tagline ‘Beauty in AI’.

Speaking of specifications, the phone is expected to have a 5.84-inch FHD+ LCD display in a 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a horizontal dual camera setup which is a 24 MP+16 MP sensor with an LED flash.

The phone might come in two variants. One is expected to be 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and the other is packed with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Those interested in catching up with a LIVE feed of the event can click here.

Our man Nimish is at the event right now and will be tweeting live from the event.

Additionally, the phone will go on sale tonight at midnight on Flipkart exclusively.