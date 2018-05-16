Huawei's online-only sub-brand Honor has just launched the Honor 10 in India amongst a number of countries at a price of Rs 32,999 for a variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
Considering what Honor packs into the smartphone and at a price tag of under Rs 35,000, the Honor 10 can be pitted directly against a number of offerings from major competitors, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia and even one from its own stable.
Glancing through what the Honor 10 packs in terms of hardware, it gets a 5.84-inch FHD+ LCD display with a tall 19:9 aspect ratio with a notch that resembles the one we saw on the Huawei P20 Pro. What will surely grab a lot of eyeballs is the premium and distinct Aurora Glass design that we see on the Honor 10. It also sports the Kirin 970 chipset inside followed by a dual camera setup which comes with a number of AI chops added to ensure you get stellar images.
Sporting Huawei's flagship chipset and a stellar dual-camera combo on paper, the Honor 10 has a number of mid-premium and also a few flagship smartphones in its crosshairs. We picked out the Nokia 8, the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Honor's previous flagship the View 10, considering they are all similarly priced, in a segment that used to be dominated by OnePlus.
|Smartphone
|Honor 10
|Nokia 8
|Honor View 10
|Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
|Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
|Display Size (inch)
|5.84
|5.3
|5.99
|6
|5.99
|Resolution (pixels)
|1,080 x 2,280
|1,440 x 2,560
|1,080×1,920
|1,080 x 2,220
|1,080 x 2,160
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|432
|554
|401
|411
|403
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|LTPS IPS
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7
|151.5x73.7x7.9
|157 x 75 x 7
|159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3
|151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7
|Weight (gm)
|153
|160
|172
|191
|185
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|Processor
|Kirin 970
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Hisilicon Kirin 970
|Exynos 7885 Octa
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
|4x Kryo @ 2.45 GHz & 4x Kryo @ 1.9 GHz
|4x Cortex-A73 @ 2.4 GHz & 4x Cortex-A53 @1.8 GHz
|2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
|4x Kryo @ 2.45 GHz & 4x Kryo @ 1.9 GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP12
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G72 MP12
|Mali-G71
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|6 GB
|6 GB, 4 GB
|6 GB
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Ruggedness
|-
|IP54
|–
|–
|–
|On-Board Memory
|128 GB
|64 GB, 128 GB
|128 GB
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Expandable Memory
|No
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|No
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Heart rate
|Fingerprint Reader, Gravity Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Sensor Hub
|Fingerprint Reader, Gravity Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Sensor Hub
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
|Primary Camera
|16 MP f/1.8 and 24 MP
|13 MP, f/2.0 and 13 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP f/1.8, 20 MP
|16 MP, f/1.7
|12 MP, f/1.8
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes, 4-Axis
|Camera Array
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Single Camera
|Single Camera
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection, Laser Autofocus
|Phase Detection AutoFocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection
|Secondary Camera
|24 MP, f/2.0
|13 MP
|13 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP + 8 MP, f/1.9
|5 MP
|Video Capture
|1080p@30fps
|4K
|4K (30fps)
|1080p@30fps
|4K (30fps)
|Flash
|LED
|Dual-LED
|LED
|LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|v5, A2DP, LE
|v5.0 BR/EDR + BLE
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, Front mounted
|Yes, Home button
|Yes, Home button
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Rear button
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Radio
|No
|-
|No
|Yes, FM Radio
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C reversible
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector;
|Type-C Reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB v3.1
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|3400
|3,090
|3,000
|3,500
|3,400
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Colors
|Phantom Blue, Phantom Green, Midnight Black, Glacier Grey
|Tempered Blue, Polished Blue, Steel, Polished Copper
|Navy Blue, Midnight Black, Beach Gold, Aurora Blue, Charm Red
|Black, orchid grey, gold, blue
|Black
|Prices in India
|Rs 32,999
|Rs 28,999
|Rs 29,999
|Rs 32,990
|Rs 27,999
With the OnePlus 6 launching later today, the Honor 10 could face stiff competition if OnePlus does decide to launch their flagship at a price under Rs 35,000. However, if leaks and rumours are anything to go by, the OnePlus 6 is expected to be priced higher than what it is generally launched at.
Do bear in mind that we are still in the process of testing the Honor 10 and that this is solely a showdown in terms of claimed specifications. For a more thorough comparison do watch out for the in-depth review which will be out soon.
Updated Date: May 16, 2018 13:20 PM