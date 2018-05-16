Huawei's online-only sub-brand Honor has just launched the Honor 10 in India amongst a number of countries at a price of Rs 32,999 for a variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Considering what Honor packs into the smartphone and at a price tag of under Rs 35,000, the Honor 10 can be pitted directly against a number of offerings from major competitors, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia and even one from its own stable.

Glancing through what the Honor 10 packs in terms of hardware, it gets a 5.84-inch FHD+ LCD display with a tall 19:9 aspect ratio with a notch that resembles the one we saw on the Huawei P20 Pro. What will surely grab a lot of eyeballs is the premium and distinct Aurora Glass design that we see on the Honor 10. It also sports the Kirin 970 chipset inside followed by a dual camera setup which comes with a number of AI chops added to ensure you get stellar images.

Sporting Huawei's flagship chipset and a stellar dual-camera combo on paper, the Honor 10 has a number of mid-premium and also a few flagship smartphones in its crosshairs. We picked out the Nokia 8, the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Honor's previous flagship the View 10, considering they are all similarly priced, in a segment that used to be dominated by OnePlus.

Smartphone Honor 10 Nokia 8 Honor View 10 Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Display Size (inch) 5.84 5.3 5.99 6 5.99 Resolution (pixels) 1,080 x 2,280 1,440 x 2,560 1,080×1,920 1,080 x 2,220 1,080 x 2,160 Pixel Density (PPI) 432 554 401 411 403 Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD LTPS IPS Super AMOLED IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7 151.5x73.7x7.9 157 x 75 x 7 159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 Weight (gm) 153 160 172 191 185 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Processor Kirin 970 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Hisilicon Kirin 970 Exynos 7885 Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 4x Kryo @ 2.45 GHz & 4x Kryo @ 1.9 GHz 4x Cortex-A73 @ 2.4 GHz & 4x Cortex-A53 @1.8 GHz 2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 4x Kryo @ 2.45 GHz & 4x Kryo @ 1.9 GHz GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Adreno 540 Mali-G72 MP12 Mali-G71 Adreno 540 RAM 6 GB 6 GB, 4 GB 6 GB 6 GB 6 GB Ruggedness - IP54 – – – On-Board Memory 128 GB 64 GB, 128 GB 128 GB 64 GB 128 GB Expandable Memory No Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB No Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Heart rate Fingerprint Reader, Gravity Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Sensor Hub Fingerprint Reader, Gravity Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Sensor Hub Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Primary Camera 16 MP f/1.8 and 24 MP 13 MP, f/2.0 and 13 MP, f/2.0 16 MP f/1.8, 20 MP 16 MP, f/1.7 12 MP, f/1.8 Optical Image Stabilization No Yes No Yes Yes, 4-Axis Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Single Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection, Laser Autofocus Phase Detection AutoFocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection Secondary Camera 24 MP, f/2.0 13 MP 13 MP, f/2.0 16 MP + 8 MP, f/1.9 5 MP Video Capture 1080p@30fps 4K 4K (30fps) 1080p@30fps 4K (30fps) Flash LED Dual-LED LED LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes WiFi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, aptX HD, LE v5, A2DP, LE v5.0 BR/EDR + BLE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Infrared Yes No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Front mounted Yes, Home button Yes, Home button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes No Radio No - No Yes, FM Radio No USB Type Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Type-C Reversible connector Type-C reversible Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB v3.1 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3400 3,090 3,000 3,500 3,400 Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Colors Phantom Blue, Phantom Green, Midnight Black, Glacier Grey Tempered Blue, Polished Blue, Steel, Polished Copper Navy Blue, Midnight Black, Beach Gold, Aurora Blue, Charm Red Black, orchid grey, gold, blue Black Prices in India Rs 32,999 Rs 28,999 Rs 29,999 Rs 32,990 Rs 27,999

With the OnePlus 6 launching later today, the Honor 10 could face stiff competition if OnePlus does decide to launch their flagship at a price under Rs 35,000. However, if leaks and rumours are anything to go by, the OnePlus 6 is expected to be priced higher than what it is generally launched at.

Do bear in mind that we are still in the process of testing the Honor 10 and that this is solely a showdown in terms of claimed specifications. For a more thorough comparison do watch out for the in-depth review which will be out soon.