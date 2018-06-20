HMD Global is keeping its promised plan to roll out Android 8.1 Oreo to Nokia 2 devices. The company has now launched the Beta update of the OS and is expected to bring the stable version soon. The budget smartphone was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat.

The Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, tweeted the news about the launch of Beta version of Android 8.1 Oreo coming to the Nokia 2. The new Beta version of the OS can be downloaded from the Nokia's official website by registering the IMEI number of your Nokia 2 on the website. After registering the device, a notification will pop up, which will allow the user to download and install the Android 8.1 Oreo beta software on the device.

Nokia 2 was launched in November last year at a price tag of Rs 6,999. It comes with 5-inch HD LTPS LCD display panel with 1,280 x 720 resolution. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s quad-core Snapdragon 212 processor clocked at 1.3 GHz along with 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM. The device comes with 8 GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 128 GB using an external microSD card.

It features an 8 MP camera rear camera equipped with auto-focus and LED flash. The selfie camera comes with a 5 MP sensor. The Nokia 2 is powered by a 4,100 non-removable battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include LTE Cat 4, VoLTE, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS with AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and an FM Radio.

The dual-SIM smartphone is available in Pewter — Black, Pewter — White, and Copper — Black colours and takes on devices in the segment including Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Moto C Plus and Micromax Infinity.