Nokia smartphone manufacturer HMD Global is fiercely filing for trademarks, and after regaining the PureView it has now filed for the PureDisplay, Face Unlock, and 'Dual Sight'.

According to a report by the nokiamob.net, various tipsters have noticed that HMDGlobal has filed to trademark some technology, inside the European Union and outside it as well.

While the "Dual Sight" could be similar to Nokia's "dual sight mode" or the "bothie" mode, here both the subjects on the front and rear side of the camera can come together in one frame. It is not known whether Nokia could be adding a new feature to it.

Second is the ‘Pure Display’. The fact it that it mentions "Display" rings an obvious bell that could new technology bear any resemblance to the 'PureMotion HD Plus' from the Nokia Lumia 920 in 2012. According to a Microsoft blog post, this uses an IPS LCD display which basically ensures a smooth transition from one frame to another that results in a faster refresh rate with minimal blurring. Other characteristics from PureMotion includes a ClearBack technology, which reduces reflections that occurs under direct sunlight making it easier to read. It also includes a "supersensitive touch" where the user can even use gloves when using the display.

While there remains some mystery over the display, HMD Global is seriously looking forward to be on par with the current trend of facial unlocks, after it adopted the notch trend.