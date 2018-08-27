Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 27 August, 2018 16:42 IST

HMD Global obtains Nokia's PureView trademark from Microsoft

Nokia Pureview was unveiled in the MWC 2012 and had the biggest image sensor at that time.

Nokia’s very own PureView trademark has returned to the Finnish company from Microsoft. HMD Global, who owns the Nokia brand, has acquired the trademark.

Technology website NokiaMob.net first spotted the transfer on HMD Global’s European Union Intellectual Property Office page. The trademark has been bought by the Finnish manufacturer.

To give a background about the PureView, it was considered as a monster smartphone camera in earlier times and in all honesty, it could still be.

Nokia Pureview. Amazon.

In the pre-notch or pre-dual camera lens age, when demands from life were simple but innovation was skyrocketing, Nokia came with a mammoth of a Carl Zeiss smartphone camera lens of 41 MP. The Nokia PureView was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2012 and had the biggest image sensor at that time. Following this, Nokia Lumia 920, 1020, 1520, Lumia 950 also followed suit.

An earlier report from 2012 when Tech2 had a hands-on experience with the Nokia 8 PureView, this is what was said about the camera, “The camera and the optics on the PureView are nothing that you will find on your existing smartphone. In a time gap of 0.09 seconds between two snaps, the dedicated GPU was working like a charm behind the scenes.”

While one can go on and on about the nostalgic times, recently, HMD Global also bought the Asha trademark from Microsoft.

Since Nokia has been working on bringing the nostalgia factor which included devices like the Nokia Sirocco, 3310, and the Nokia 8110 4G which goes by the moniker banana phone, probably we can also see a PureView smartphone.

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


