tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 10:19 IST

HMD Global chief hints at WhatsApp support coming to Nokia's banana phone

The tweet made it quite clear that WhatsApp might soon feature in its banana phone.

Looks like the entry of the JioPhone has already created ripples in the cellular phone market. Yesterday, at Reliance' 41st Annual General Meeting, Reliance Jio announced that its JioPhone 2 and the JioPhone would come enabled with WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube support in its KaiOS platform. Following the announcement, the chief product officer of HMD Global Juho Sarvikas tweeted:

The tweet made it quite clear that WhatsApp might soon feature in its banana phone, or the Nokia 8110 4G. When it was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in 2018, the phone reminded one of the old flip phones. With a move similar to the JioPhone, Nokia could turn the attention towards feature phones again as a booming market.

Nokia 8110 phone. Nokia.

Dubbed the 'banana phone', the device is a 4G-enabled and runs on a Smart Feature OS which has its own app store called the Smart Feature Play Store. It supports Facebook, Twitter, and the Google Assistant as of now, already placing it ahead of its game.

The device runs on a 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. During the launch, the Nokia 8110 was priced at $79 which would make it roughly cost Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 when it arrives in India.

