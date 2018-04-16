We have seen a number of leaks regarding some unreleased devices from HMD Global.

HMD Global has not revealed any information about the unreleased devices. However, advertisements have started cropping up in China for a new, unreleased device, which everyone is calling the “Nokia X”. It is not known if the device is officially called the Nokia 'ex' or the Nokia 'ten'.

According to advertisements posted in China, the device is scheduled to launch on 27 April. The advertisements were first reported by IT Home, where the report added that these advertisements were present in a movie theater with the tagline ‘Share More Joy’.

We are not sure if HMD Global is planning to launch the much rumoured Nokia 10, a flagship device that is likely to compete against the likes of the Galaxy S9, or a remake of the ill-fated, low-cost Nokia X from 2014. Given the style of the ads, and the fact that they debuted at a theatre, it's equally likely

It was previously reported that the Nokia 10 is expected to come with a Penta-lens camera setup along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. However, a later report added that the device in question is likely to be the Nokia 8 Pro instead of the Nokia 10.