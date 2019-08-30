tech2 News Staff

The global market for true wireless hearables has been growing at a very steady rate over the past couple of years. As of Q2 2019, the number has reached 27 million units with a growth of 56 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The report by Counterpoint has stated that the while globally there has been a lot of growth in the hearables market, China has more than doubled its growth thanks to the success of its 618 online shopping festival.

Liz Lee, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said, “The true wireless hearables market marked a steep growth in the second quarter. Given such a growth momentum in the first half of the year, we expect the annual size of the true wireless hearables market for 2019 to reach 120 million units. In addition to the continued growth of existing major markets, the consumer demand for budget true wireless hearables when purchasing a smartphone will become another growth engine, especially in China.”

Apple continued to be at the top of the market with the launch of its second-gen AirPods, however, it's market share has fallen from 60 percent to 53 percent in Q2 2019. Samsung comes in at second with an 8 percent market share thanks to the Galaxy Buds launched in early March.

Xiaomi and Beats have both been prominent members in Q2 with the launch of the Mi AirDots and the PowerBeats Pro respectively. Premium models which cost above $150 have still been ranked in the best seller's list while Huawei Freebuds Lite, JBL TUNE 120, and PowerBeats Pro also showed a solid performance.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.