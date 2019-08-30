Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Hearables market grows 56 percent in Q2 2019, AirPods market share declines

Xiaomi and Beats have both been prominent members in Q2 with the launch of the Mi AirDots and the PowerBeats Pro.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 21:43:00 IST

The global market for true wireless hearables has been growing at a very steady rate over the past couple of years. As of Q2 2019, the number has reached 27 million units with a growth of 56 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Hearables market grows 56 percent in Q2 2019, AirPods market share declines

Apple AirPods. Image: Apple

The report by Counterpoint has stated that the while globally there has been a lot of growth in the hearables market, China has more than doubled its growth thanks to the success of its 618 online shopping festival.

Liz Lee, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said, “The true wireless hearables market marked a steep growth in the second quarter. Given such a growth momentum in the first half of the year, we expect the annual size of the true wireless hearables market for 2019 to reach 120 million units. In addition to the continued growth of existing major markets, the consumer demand for budget true wireless hearables when purchasing a smartphone will become another growth engine, especially in China.”

Apple continued to be at the top of the market with the launch of its second-gen AirPods, however, it's market share has fallen from 60 percent to 53 percent in Q2 2019. Samsung comes in at second with an 8 percent market share thanks to the Galaxy Buds launched in early March.

Xiaomi and Beats have both been prominent members in Q2 with the launch of the Mi AirDots and the PowerBeats Pro respectively. Premium models which cost above $150 have still been ranked in the best seller's list while Huawei Freebuds Lite, JBL TUNE 120, and PowerBeats Pro also showed a solid performance.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Smart clothing

Smart clothing can boost wearable tech connectivity by 1000 times

Aug 16, 2019
Smart clothing can boost wearable tech connectivity by 1000 times
Apple releases iOS 13.1 beta update with Shortcut Automations, Shared ETA and more

Apple

Apple releases iOS 13.1 beta update with Shortcut Automations, Shared ETA and more

Aug 28, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019