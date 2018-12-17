Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Hauwei Nova 4 announced with 48 MP rear camera, punch-hole display at CNY 3,399

Nova 4 also comes in a cheaper variant which features a 20 MP camera at the back at CNY 3,099.

tech2 News Staff Dec 17, 2018 15:19 PM IST

Huawei has finally announced the Nova 4 smartphone in China after a series of leaks that we have witnessed in the recent past.

The device features a 48 MP camera at the back and an in-display selfie camera or a punch-hole camera, at CNY 3,399, which is about Rs 35,000. The Nova 4 also comes  in a variant which is cheaper — CNY 3,099 which is about Rs 32,000 which features a 20 MP camera at the back, in place of the 48 MP sensor.

The in-display sensor is just like the one we saw on the Galaxy A8s, which was the first phone by Samsung to be launched with such a feature — which the company has chosen to call the Infinity-O display. It is essentially a small hole on the top of the phone's display from where the front-facing camera peeps out, and it denies the need for a notch.

Huawei Nova 4. Image: Huawei China

Huawei Nova 4. Image: Huawei China

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels. There is obviously, no notch.

It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Nova 4 does not have a microSD card slot.

The phone has been launched in two variants in terms of camera. One has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The other is also a similar setup, the only difference is the primary camera which is a 20 MP unit.

The front-facing camera on the Nova 4 is a 25 MP Sony IMX 576 sensor.

The device runs on EMUI 9.0.1 which is based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 3,750 mAh battery.

Nova 4 also has a rear-placed fingerprint scanner, supports fast charging, and has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

also see

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 4 to launch on 17 December with an in-display selfie camera

Dec 03, 2018

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 could be launched as the Nova 4 in China with a 48 MP camera on 26 Dec

Dec 10, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung to debut the Galaxy A8s in China with an Infinity-O display on 10 December

Dec 04, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's 48 MP smartphone is a Redmi device featuring an in-screen camera

Dec 10, 2018

Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A8s to launch in China today at 1.30 pm: Here's how to watch it live

Dec 10, 2018

Lenovo Z5s

Lenovo Z5s teaser reveals Qualcomm's Snapdragon 678 chipset and Android 9.0 Pie

Dec 11, 2018

science

pet cloning

China's first commercial genetic pet cloning service duplicates a star canine

Dec 18, 2018

Four back-to-back satellite launches starting today close 2018's rocket roster

Dec 18, 2018

Lunar Missions

Israel's 'Genesis' spacecraft gets special passenger before 2019 launch to the moon

Dec 18, 2018

Sustainable fuels

Pune scientists find a faster means of converting industrial biomass into biofuel

Dec 17, 2018