tech2 News Staff

Huawei has finally announced the Nova 4 smartphone in China after a series of leaks that we have witnessed in the recent past.

The device features a 48 MP camera at the back and an in-display selfie camera or a punch-hole camera, at CNY 3,399, which is about Rs 35,000. The Nova 4 also comes in a variant which is cheaper — CNY 3,099 which is about Rs 32,000 which features a 20 MP camera at the back, in place of the 48 MP sensor.

The in-display sensor is just like the one we saw on the Galaxy A8s, which was the first phone by Samsung to be launched with such a feature — which the company has chosen to call the Infinity-O display. It is essentially a small hole on the top of the phone's display from where the front-facing camera peeps out, and it denies the need for a notch.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels. There is obviously, no notch.

It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Nova 4 does not have a microSD card slot.

The phone has been launched in two variants in terms of camera. One has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The other is also a similar setup, the only difference is the primary camera which is a 20 MP unit.

The front-facing camera on the Nova 4 is a 25 MP Sony IMX 576 sensor.

The device runs on EMUI 9.0.1 which is based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 3,750 mAh battery.

Nova 4 also has a rear-placed fingerprint scanner, supports fast charging, and has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.