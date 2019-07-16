Tuesday, July 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Guru Purnima 2019 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and use stickers for the occasion

Here's a quick and easy way to add the occasion-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.

tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2019 10:55:54 IST

The 16 July of every year is marked as Guru Purnima, a spiritual tradition in Hindu religion that is dedicated to spiritual and academic teachers, who have taught us something or selflessly helped us through a problem in life. If you are also thinking about a mentor reading this, one of the most animated ways to let them know you are thankful is via fun stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp. Here's a quick and easy way to add the occasion-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Guru Purnima 2019 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and use stickers for the occasion

Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Once you are in the store, you can search Guru Purnima stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

(Also read: WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and Web app)

Guru Purnima Stickers on WhatsApp

Guru Purnima Stickers on WhatsApp

So, to make it easier for you here is our pick of some of the apps we found on the store that are genuine. There is Guru Purnima 2019 by Awesome Infortech, Guru Purnima WAStickerApps by Doitmore, and Happy Guru Purnima Wishes by Inspiring World App (for theme based images).

(Also read: Tinder, Zomato, others use GIFs, stickers in keypads to push ads on WhatsApp: Report)

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019