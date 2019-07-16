tech2 News Staff

The 16 July of every year is marked as Guru Purnima, a spiritual tradition in Hindu religion that is dedicated to spiritual and academic teachers, who have taught us something or selflessly helped us through a problem in life. If you are also thinking about a mentor reading this, one of the most animated ways to let them know you are thankful is via fun stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp. Here's a quick and easy way to add the occasion-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the store, you can search Guru Purnima stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

So, to make it easier for you here is our pick of some of the apps we found on the store that are genuine. There is Guru Purnima 2019 by Awesome Infortech, Guru Purnima WAStickerApps by Doitmore, and Happy Guru Purnima Wishes by Inspiring World App (for theme based images).

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

