FP Trending

Gameplay footage from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been leaked online, just ahead of the game’s official release today, on 11 November. Hours of footage have been leaked from the remastered editions of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto III, providing a clear look at what the games are actually like to play.

Post the leak, Rockstar Games also released three screenshots of the remastered games, which reveal details about the new weapon-select wheel and user interfaces.

The leaked gameplay clips provide a better idea of how the GTA V-inspired controls of the game actually work, as well as how the remastered versions of the games play. The footage also includes a scene with the player spawning in a tank after activating a cheat code.

Other enhancements include better navigation through the games’ mini-apps and overhauled graphics. The game will include upgrades while maintaining the classic feel and look of the original versions.

The game will be available digitally for PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and newer Series X/S consoles via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

A physical version of the game will be launching on 7 December, while Android and iOS versions are scheduled to launch in the first half of 2022.

On Switch, the GTA: Definitive Edition will feature touchscreen controls and motion-controlled aiming, while PC users will find that the game includes compatibility with Nvidia’s DLSS tech.

The game will also include modern quality of life features such as Trophies on PlayStation and Achievements on Xbox.

While Rockstar has confirmed that the remastered games will feature over 200 songs across 29 radio stations, the makers have remained mum over the six tracks that were removed from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City back in 2012, including Wow by Kate Bush and Ozzy Osbourne’s Bark at the Moon.

Rumours about the Grand Theft Auto: Definitive Trilogy surfaced first in February this year, but speculation gathered more steam in August. Last month, Rockstar confirmed the release of the game.