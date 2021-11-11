Thursday, November 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition gameplay leaked ahead of launch, reveals new features

The leaked gameplay clips provide a better idea of how the GTA V-inspired controls for the GTA Trilogy actually work, as well as how the remastered versions of the games play.


FP TrendingNov 11, 2021 13:22:14 IST

Gameplay footage from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been leaked online, just ahead of the game’s official release today, on 11 November. Hours of footage have been leaked from the remastered editions of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto III, providing a clear look at what the games are actually like to play.

Post the leak, Rockstar Games also released three screenshots of the remastered games, which reveal details about the new weapon-select wheel and user interfaces.

The leaked gameplay clips provide a better idea of how the GTA V-inspired controls of the game actually work, as well as how the remastered versions of the games play. The footage also includes a scene with the player spawning in a tank after activating a cheat code.

Other enhancements include better navigation through the games’ mini-apps and overhauled graphics. The game will include upgrades while maintaining the classic feel and look of the original versions.

The game will be available digitally for PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and newer Series X/S consoles via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

A physical version of the game will be launching on 7 December, while Android and iOS versions are scheduled to launch in the first half of 2022.

On Switch, the GTA: Definitive Edition will feature touchscreen controls and motion-controlled aiming, while PC users will find that the game includes compatibility with Nvidia’s DLSS tech.

The game will also include modern quality of life features such as Trophies on PlayStation and Achievements on Xbox.

While Rockstar has confirmed that the remastered games will feature over 200 songs across 29 radio stations, the makers have remained mum over the six tracks that were removed from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City back in 2012, including Wow by Kate Bush and Ozzy Osbourne’s Bark at the Moon.

Rumours about the Grand Theft Auto: Definitive Trilogy surfaced first in February this year, but speculation gathered more steam in August. Last month, Rockstar confirmed the release of the game.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

GTA

Remastered GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas coming end-2021 as the Trilogy: Here's all you need to know

Oct 11, 2021
Remastered GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas coming end-2021 as the Trilogy: Here's all you need to know
Rockstar Games is reportedly remastering three iconic GTA titles: Here’s all you need to know

GTA

Rockstar Games is reportedly remastering three iconic GTA titles: Here’s all you need to know

Aug 16, 2021
Bully, Red Dead Revolver, Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition REMIX now available on PSN

Bully, Red Dead Revolver, Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition REMIX now available on PSN

Dec 21, 2012
Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories coming to PSN next week

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories coming to PSN next week

Mar 30, 2013
Reservoir Dogs not welcome in Australia

Reservoir Dogs not welcome in Australia

Jun 28, 2006
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City out now on PlayStation Network

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City out now on PlayStation Network

Jan 31, 2013

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021