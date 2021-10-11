FP Trending

The maker of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has confirmed the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, officially named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Rockstar Games, which launched GTA III 20 years ago in October, took to Twitter to confirm the launch of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, saying that it “will be coming to current generation platforms later this year”.

Thanking fans for their continued support of the game for the last two decades, Rockstar Games said that it was the love and support of the gamers that helped push the GTA series forward all these years.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1446495710321553408

According to Rockstar, the edition will feature re-mastered editions of GTA III, as well as Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Rockstar says this edition will maintain the classic look and feel of the original games, while including upgrades such as “modern gameplay enhancements” and “graphical improvements”.

The Definitive Edition is set to come out this year for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. The Definitive Edition will be launched for Android and iOS in the first half of 2022, as per Rockstar.

In honour of the upcoming remastered versions, existing versions of the games will be removed from digital retailers in the coming week.

The company has refused to divulge more details about the upcoming remastered edition, stating it will share more about the much-hyped upcoming edition in the “coming weeks”.

Special content, including liveries, commemorative clothing, and special gear, will be making its way to Grand Theft Auto: Online, throughout upcoming events this Fall season, as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations for GTA III. According to the makers, the upcoming events could also feature “unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas”.

Rockstar Games has said that it will soon release more details on the upcoming anniversary events as well.

Rumours about the GTA Definitive Trilogy surfaced as early as February this year, but gathered more steam in August, with reports of a launch set to occur sometime this year.