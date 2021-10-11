Monday, October 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Remastered GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas coming end-2021 as the Trilogy: Here's all you need to know

GTA - The Trilogy will maintain the classic look and feel of the original games, while including “modern gameplay enhancements” and “graphical improvements”.


FP TrendingOct 11, 2021 16:19:01 IST

The maker of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has confirmed the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, officially named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Rockstar Games, which launched GTA III 20 years ago in October, took to Twitter to confirm the launch of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, saying that it “will be coming to current generation platforms later this year”.

Thanking fans for their continued support of the game for the last two decades, Rockstar Games said that it was the love and support of the gamers that helped push the GTA series forward all these years.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1446495710321553408

According to Rockstar, the edition will feature re-mastered editions of GTA III, as well as Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Rockstar says this edition will maintain the classic look and feel of the original games, while including upgrades such as “modern gameplay enhancements” and “graphical improvements”.

The Definitive Edition is set to come out this year for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. The Definitive Edition will be launched for Android and iOS in the first half of 2022, as per Rockstar.

The remastered GTA games will also be available on Android and iOS devices in 2022. Image: Rockstar Games

The remastered GTA games will also be available on Android and iOS devices in 2022. Image: Rockstar Games

In honour of the upcoming remastered versions, existing versions of the games will be removed from digital retailers in the coming week.

The company has refused to divulge more details about the upcoming remastered edition, stating it will share more about the much-hyped upcoming edition in the “coming weeks”.

Special content, including liveries, commemorative clothing, and special gear, will be making its way to Grand Theft Auto: Online, throughout upcoming events this Fall season, as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations for GTA III. According to the makers, the upcoming events could also feature “unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas”.

Rockstar Games has said that it will soon release more details on the upcoming anniversary events as well.

Rumours about the GTA Definitive Trilogy surfaced as early as February this year, but gathered more steam in August, with reports of a launch set to occur sometime this year.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

GTA

Rockstar Games is reportedly remastering three iconic GTA titles: Here’s all you need to know

Aug 16, 2021
Rockstar Games is reportedly remastering three iconic GTA titles: Here’s all you need to know
Bully, Red Dead Revolver, Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition REMIX now available on PSN

Bully, Red Dead Revolver, Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition REMIX now available on PSN

Dec 21, 2012
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas coming to WP8, iOS and Android in December

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas coming to WP8, iOS and Android in December

Nov 27, 2013
Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories coming to PSN next week

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories coming to PSN next week

Mar 30, 2013
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City out now on PlayStation Network

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City out now on PlayStation Network

Jan 31, 2013
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas making its way to PSN this week

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas making its way to PSN this week

Dec 11, 2012

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021