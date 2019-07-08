Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Govt. panel looking into pros, cons of introducing an official digital currency in India

An inter-ministerial committee has been set up to examine the issue of permitting trade in cryptocurrencies.

Press Trust of IndiaJul 08, 2019 19:28:14 IST

A government panel is examining all issues related to cryptocurrencies, including the pros and cons of the introduction of an official digital currency in the country.

Cryptocurrencies are not recognised as legal tenders in the country and the issue of allowing trading in such currencies is being examined by the government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Monday.

The Minister of State for Corporate Affairs told the Lok Sabha that no decision on licensing and authorising any entity or company to deal with Bitcoins or any other virtual currency has been made yet.

The issue of permitting trading in cryptocurrencies is under examination by the government which has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) under the chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

Govt. panel looking into pros, cons of introducing an official digital currency in India

Facebook Libra. Image: Reuters.

“The committee, with representations from MeitY, RBI, SEBI, and CBDT is examining all issues, including the pros and cons of the introduction of an official digital currency in India and is working to develop a framework for regulating cryptocurrencies,” he said.

“However, in absence of a globally acceptable solution and the need to devise a technically feasible solution, the Department is pursuing the matter with due caution,” he added.

Further, the minister said it is difficult to state a specific timeline to come up with clear recommendations.

In December 2017, the government clarified that cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and had also cautioned the public against the risks involved in investing in such currencies.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in April 2018, issued a notification regarding the prohibition on dealing in virtual currencies.

According to the minister, an inspection of the books of ZEB IT Services Pvt Ltd to examine inter-alia the aspect of dealing in Bitcoin was carried out and action was taken for non-compliance with various provisions of the Companies Act.

In a separate written reply, Thakur said the ministry has not taken any view with respect to amending Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rules under the Companies Act.

“Need for any such amendment may arise if so recommended by the High-Level Committee on CSR 2018 and the same is accepted by the government,” he added.

A certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two percent of their three-year annual average net profits towards CSR activities in a financial year.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Facebook Libra

Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency is illegal in India, but we shouldn’t ignore its potential

Jul 05, 2019
Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency is illegal in India, but we shouldn’t ignore its potential
Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies

Facebook

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency could be beneficial in developing economies

Jun 29, 2019
Facebook Libra can be good for the developing countries where people face cash crunch

Facebook Libra

Facebook Libra can be good for the developing countries where people face cash crunch

Jul 02, 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2019: What is the annual survey and how to download it

NewsTracker

Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2019: What is the annual survey and how to download it

Jul 05, 2019
Forex reserve hits record high of $426.42 bn, surges by $4.2 bn in week to 21 June: RBI data

NewsTracker

Forex reserve hits record high of $426.42 bn, surges by $4.2 bn in week to 21 June: RBI data

Jun 28, 2019
Govt considers more powers for RBI to regulate shadow banks: Nirmala Sitharaman

NewsTracker

Govt considers more powers for RBI to regulate shadow banks: Nirmala Sitharaman

Jul 01, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019