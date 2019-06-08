Saturday, June 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Draft bill proposes 10-year non-bailable jail term for dealing in cryptocurrency

The government also appears to be working on its own digital currency named 'Digital Rupee'.

tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2019 11:39:13 IST

Any individual holding, selling or dealing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Etherium could land up 10 years in jail.

The draft 'Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2019,' announced by a panel headed by Economic Affairs secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg has reportedly proposed a 10-year-long prison term for anyone who "mine, generate, hold, sell, transfer, dispose, issue or deal in cryptocurrencies."

The draft law which has been in the works for a while now also proposes to make holding cryptocurrencies a non-bailable offense which essentially marks the end of hopes that the newly elected government would change its long-standing anti-cryptocurrency stance.

Draft bill proposes 10-year non-bailable jail term for dealing in cryptocurrency

Representational image.

For the uninitiated, a cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security and is generally based on blockchain technology — a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers.

Given the high chances of cryptocurrencies being misused for money laundering, various government bodies such as the Income Tax Department and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) appear to be endorsing the blanket ban on cryptocurrencies.

With recent reports suggesting that social media giant Facebook could be planning to unveil its long-rumoured digital currency later this month, crypto miners did hope for a more relaxed draft bill.

However, the Indian government might be planning to float one of its own digital currencies as per a report by Bloomberg Quint.

The report does not give away too many details but does talk about the government working on an official digital currency for India called 'Digital Rupee'.

All we know so far though is that the government-controlled digital currency might be rolled out after consultations with the central board of the Reserve Bank of India.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

NewsTracker

Reserve Bank may cut interest rate by at least 25 bps on Thursday to prop up economic growth: Experts

Jun 03, 2019
Reserve Bank may cut interest rate by at least 25 bps on Thursday to prop up economic growth: Experts
Reserve Bank extends RTGS timing till 6:00 pm for general public from 1 June

NewsTracker

Reserve Bank extends RTGS timing till 6:00 pm for general public from 1 June

May 29, 2019
RBI extends relaxed norms for NBFC loan securitisation till 31 December to help sector overcome liquidity shortage

NewsTracker

RBI extends relaxed norms for NBFC loan securitisation till 31 December to help sector overcome liquidity shortage

May 30, 2019
Reserve Bank releases draft circular on NBFC liquidity risk management framework after IL&FS, DHFL cash crunch

NewsTracker

Reserve Bank releases draft circular on NBFC liquidity risk management framework after IL&FS, DHFL cash crunch

May 24, 2019
RBI constitutes panel to suggest ways to deepen housing finance securitisation market

NewsTracker

RBI constitutes panel to suggest ways to deepen housing finance securitisation market

May 30, 2019
RBI sets up task force on secondary market development in corporate loans

NewsTracker

RBI sets up task force on secondary market development in corporate loans

May 30, 2019

science

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019