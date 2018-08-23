Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 23 August, 2018 17:37 IST

Government recommended to announce 5G spectrum policy by 31 December

AJ Paulraj, Chairperson of the panel said, 5G would be critical for various segments in the society.

The Steering Committee for identifying the '5G' roadmap on 23 August recommended the government to announce the policy for allocation of 5G spectrum by 31 December.

The committee, which was set up in September 2017, submitted its report on 5G connectivity in the country to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The panel in its report also suggested the formation of an expert committee to carry put the rollout of 5G connectivity.

Representational image.

It further recommended the creation of a '5G Program Office' within the Department of Telecommunications with "Special Program Coordinators".

AJ Paulraj, chairperson of the panel said, 5G would be critical for various segments in the society, including, agriculture, education, public safety and disaster management among others.

