Wednesday, January 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Government proposes up to Rs 1 crore penalty for violation of Aadhaar Act norms

An additional fine of up to Rs 10 lakh per day is also proposed in case of continuous non-compliance.

Press Trust of India Jan 02, 2019 08:21 AM IST

The government has proposed a penalty of up to Rs 1 crore on entities that violate the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, with an additional fine of up to Rs 10 lakh per day in case of continuous non-compliance, sources said.
Amid privacy concerns over Aadhaar, amendments have been planned in the Act, under which the government also proposes to arm the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) with more powers, similar to that of regulators, sources said.

The Aadhaar Act, at present, does not empower the body to take enforcement action against errant entities in the Aadhaar ecosystem.

Children, holding Aadhaar, will have the option of cancellation of the 12 digits biometric identifier within a period of six months of attaining 18 years of age. The consent of a parent or guardian will be must for enrolling a child, while no child will be denied any subsidy, benefits or services for lack of Aadhaar, as per the proposed changes.

The proposed amendments also make provision for 'Virtual ID' and voluntary and offline modes of using Aadhaar. A bill to amend the Aadhaar Act, the Indian Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Besides, the government also plans to set up a UIDAI fund under the Aadhaar Act and has proposed that the authority be exempt from taxes on income.

Mooting fines for violation of the Aadhaar Act, the draft provisions say that a new section will be added to provide for civil penalties which may extend to Rs 1 crore for each contravention on failure to comply with provisions of the Act, rules, regulations and directions by any entity in the Aadhaar ecosystem.

The Aadhaar ecosystem includes enrolling agencies, registrars, requesting entities, offline verification seeking entities and any other entity or group as may be specified by regulations.

It further mooted an additional penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh for each day of continuing non-compliance after the first contravention.

Punishment for unauthorised access to the Central Identities Data Repository as well as data tampering is proposed to be extended to 10 years each from the current three years.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2

also see

Aadhaar Act

Aadhaar Act amendment proposed with enhanced UIDAI power, penalties on violations

Dec 19, 2018

Aadhaar

Review petition filed in SC seeking re-examination of its Aadhaar verdict

Dec 26, 2018

Aadhaar

UIDAI asks schools to ensure no child is denied admission for lack of Aadhaar

Dec 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Govt tables bill to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar for SIM, bank account; stiff penalties for violation of norms

Jan 02, 2019

NewsTracker

'Narendra Modi misleading nation for political gains': HD Kumaraswamy on PM calling Karnataka farm loan waiver 'cruel joke'

Dec 31, 2018

Privacy

Aadhaar privacy debate, data protection regulation to intermediary guidelines: Tech policy trends of 2018

Dec 26, 2018

science

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers create AI worker so real it even cheats when given tough tasks

Jan 02, 2019

Biosensor

Biosensor, app developed by IIT researchers can help anyone detect, quantify bacteria

Jan 02, 2019

Food Allergies

Why more people today are experiencing severe food allergies than ever before

Jan 02, 2019

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission delayed a third time, new launch date unclear

Jan 02, 2019