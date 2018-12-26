Wednesday, December 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

UIDAI asks schools to ensure no child is denied admission for lack of Aadhaar

UIDAI has asserted that schools cannot make Aadhaar a pre-condition for student admission.

Press Trust of India Dec 26, 2018 10:04 AM IST

UIDAI has asked the school authorities and their managements to ensure that no child is denied admission for lack of Aadhaar.

Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI has asserted that schools cannot make the 12-digit biometric identifier a pre-condition for student admission and warned that doing so will be against the recent order of the Supreme Court. The word of caution from UIDAI comes at a time when admissions to nursery and entry-level classes have just begun in over 1,500 private schools in Delhi.

However, there have been reports of certain schools insisting on Aadhaar as one of the documents required for admission.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said it is aware of the reports that some schools are asking for Aadhaar cards for student admission.

Aadhaar KYC. Image: AFP

Aadhaar KYC. Image: AFP

“This is not right. This is not as per the provisions of law...school admission and other facility to children cannot be made conditional to production of Aadhaar,” UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI.

“In fact, schools should admit children without Aadhaar and ensure that children are given Aadhaar once they are in schools by arranging special camps for them,” he said.

Asked what action could schools face if they continued to insist on Aadhaar, Pandey said that it will clearly be seen as contempt of court.

SC order

In September this year, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar but clipped the scope of the biometric identity project, ruling it was not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

The apex court held that Aadhaar would remain compulsory for filing of Income Tax (IT) returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN), as well as welfare schemes.

The SC verdict emphasised that it would not be mandatory for school admissions, as also for the examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical entrance and the University Grants Commission.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

Aadhaar

Review petition filed in SC seeking re-examination of its Aadhaar verdict

Dec 26, 2018

Aadhaar

Aadhaar authentication for bank accounts and SIM cards to be made optional

Dec 12, 2018

Aadhaar Act

Aadhaar Act amendment proposed with enhanced UIDAI power, penalties on violations

Dec 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Aadhaar no longer mandatory for mobile numbers, bank accounts as Cabinet approves law amendment

Dec 17, 2018

Aadhaar

Cabinet approves law amendment for voluntary Aadhaar linking with SIMs, bank account

Dec 18, 2018

Privacy

Aadhaar privacy debate, data protection regulation to intermediary guidelines: Tech policy trends of 2018

Dec 26, 2018

science

Walking on Earth

Astronaut struggles to place one foot in front of the other after 197 days in space

Dec 26, 2018

Whale Hunting

Japan to resume commercial whale hunting, says whale stocks have recovered

Dec 26, 2018

Vanishing Exoplanet

Rapidly-vanishing exoplanet spotted by astronomers is the second ever to be observed

Dec 25, 2018

Archaeology

Petrified horse with saddle and harness unearthed intact in stable near Pompeii

Dec 25, 2018