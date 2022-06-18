Saturday, June 18, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Government orders employees to not use VPNs, Google Drive, Dropbox; check details here

The directive also asked employees to not use third-party anonymisation services and VPNs such as NordVPN, Tor, ExpressVPN, and proxies. It has also ordered them to refrain from using "unauthorised remote administration tools" such as AnyDesk, among others


FP TrendingJun 18, 2022 16:25:16 IST

The Central government has barred employees from using virtual private networks (VPN) as well as third-party non-government platforms such as Google Drive and Dropbox. The move comes just weeks after the Centre announced a policy that directed VPN service providers and data centre companies to store user data for up to five years.

As per an Economic Times report, the directive asked employees to not save ““any internal, restricted or confidential government data files on any non-government cloud service such as Google Drive or Dropbox.” The order passed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for improving the “security posture” of the government.

The directive also asked employees to not use third-party anonymisation services and VPNs such as NordVPN, Tor, ExpressVPN, and proxies. It has also ordered them to refrain from using "unauthorised remote administration tools" such as AnyDesk, TeamViewer, and Ammyy Admin, among others.

Government employees have also been asked to not ‘jailbreak’ or ‘root’ their mobiles or make use of any external mobile app-based scanner services like CamScanner to scan “internal government documents”. CamScanner had come under government’s radar in 2020 as well, when it had banned the app as part of its move to restrict China-based mobile applications. However, some employees were still using the app, as a report in Gadegets360.

The directive has also asked employees to use complex passwords, update their passwords once in 45 days and keep their operating system and BIOS firmware installed with the latest updates.

This directive comes weeks after the country’s nodal cyber security agency CERT-In asked VPN service providers, virtual private server (VPS) providers, data centres and cloud service providers to maintain a log of user details, including addresses, names, and the purpose for which the VPN service was used. The rules come into effect from 28 June this year.

As a result of the order, VPN service companies like Surfshark, ExpressVPN and NordVPN had decided to remove their physical servers from India since they follow no-log policies and are not technically capable of storing logs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Drive

Google Drive may soon get a redesign along with a host of new features: Report

Oct 05, 2018
Google Drive may soon get a redesign along with a host of new features: Report
Google Drive expected next week, app details leaked

Google Drive expected next week, app details leaked

Apr 17, 2012
“What belongs to you stays yours”, says Google on the privacy of Drive

“What belongs to you stays yours”, says Google on the privacy of Drive

Apr 27, 2012
Google Drive desktop will now allow you to share files right from your PC and Mac

Google Drive desktop will now allow you to share files right from your PC and Mac

May 07, 2013
Hands On with Google Drive

Hands On with Google Drive

Apr 25, 2012
Google issues major update for Android version of Google Drive

Google issues major update for Android version of Google Drive

Oct 05, 2012

science

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022
Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Explainers

Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Jun 13, 2022
China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Solar Energy

China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Jun 08, 2022
Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

Battery Technology

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

May 25, 2022