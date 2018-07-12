Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 12 July, 2018 19:44 IST

GOQii launches waterproof fitness band with OLED screen in India at Rs 3,499

GOQii Vital features an OLED touch screen, measures and displays users' steps, calories and more.

GOQii, a domestic fitness technology player, on 12 July unveiled its waterproof 'Vital fitness band' with blood pressure monitor and heart rate sensor at Rs. 3,499.

'GOQii Vital' features a colour OLED touch screen, that measures and displays users' steps, calories, distance, heart rate, blood pressure level as well as sleep.

The device will be available exclusively with Amazon and GOQii Health store. It will be premiered during the Amazon Prime Day on July 16.

"With GOQii Vital we have become the first company of its kind, to integrate a blood pressure monitor and heart rate in an activity tracker with the ability to seamlessly share the data with doctors, and health experts," Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO of GOQii, said in a statement.

GOQii waterproof fitness band. Image: GOQii

GOQii waterproof Vital fitness band. Image: GOQii

"Data along with the right advice will help encourage people to pursue holistic healthcare regime and focus on a preventive health mindset," he added.

The Vital band displays both systolic (upper number) and diastolic pressure (bottom number) with a good degree of accuracy. It also has a sports mode, which can help while running, workout or cycling, sends notifications, and lets users set alarms.

However, it is not a medical device and not a replacement to a sphygmomanometer, an instrument for measuring blood pressure. Patients with hypertension should consult their doctor before use, the statement said.

Vital comes with an inbuilt USB charger and its battery life is pegged to be up to seven days, depending on usage.

With the purchase of Vital fitness band, the company is also offering a three months coaching plan free.

GOQii also introduced 'GOQii Play', where users can access live videos featuring various health experts, doctors, fitness trainers, emotional health counsellors and health influencers on the GOQii App at various time slots through the day and interact with them via the videos and have their questions clarified in real time.

"GOQii Play" has been added to an existing array of features like GOQii cash, GOQii health store, Arena, Digital Health locker, HRA, diagnostics, doctors ad expert consult, insurance and many other health focused offerings, the statement noted.

