Sneha Sharma 21 September, 2018

GoPro's flagship camera, Hero7 Black, introduced for Rs 37,000 with HyperSmooth

The other GoPro's from the line-up are Hero7 Silver priced at Rs 28,000 and Hero7 White for Rs 19,000.

GoPro introduces its new product line-up today which includes its flagship camera, Hero7 Black for Rs 37,000.

The company states that the GoPro Hero7's video stabilization is its standout element as it comes with the HyperSmooth feature.

This feature is said to cut the cost of buying a motorised gimbal as the feature provides a gimbal-like stabilised video without actually using the gimbal.

The feature is said to work smoothly under high-shock and underwater conditions without a housing for up to 33 feet.

GoPro Hero7 Black. Image: GoPro

GoPro founder, Nick Woodman states that “With HyperSmooth video stabilization, Hero7 Black is a camera anyone can use to capture amazingly smooth, professional looking shots of their favourite activities. And they can do it live.”

GoPro Hero7 is also coming with a new video form called TimeWarp. It applies high speed to your video which is said to be up to 30 times the normal speed. TimeWarp is expected to make your experiences longer.

It also captures videos in slow motion in 1080p @ 240 fps.

GoPro Hero 7 is said to come with touch options so one can frame their photos and videos by zooming in or out on it. It gives out the image quality of 4K @ 60 fps for video and 12 MP for images.

It comes with Super Photo which analyses the scene and automatically is said to apply HDR, Local Tone Mapping and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction. Also, it comes with portrait mode and face, Smile + Scene Detection.

It has a 2-inch touch display which enables portrait use of the camera. The device is said to be operated through voice and is equipped with 14 languages. It creates short clips and restricts video recording to 15- or 30-second per clip.

The other GoPro's from the line-up which are Hero7 Silver which comes with 4K and Hero7 White which comes with 1080p are priced at Rs 28,000 and Rs 19,000 respectively.

