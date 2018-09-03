Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 September, 2018 15:10 IST

GoPro Hero 7 variants leaked at an in-store display ahead of expected launch

The GoPro Hero 7 will be made available in three distinct colours — black, white and silver.

Having launched the GoPro Fusion in India back in May, GoPro's next camera, the Hero 7 may have just leaked in an ad poster at a camera store.

GoPro Hero 6 Black. Image: GoPro

GoPro Hero 6 Black. Image: GoPro

Expected to arrive later this month, an Imgur user who later took to Reddit to reveal the images, found the camera showcased on an in-store display. The image reveals that the camera will be made available in three distinct colours — black, white and silver. There's not a lot to go on but similar to its predecessor, there will be two different models on offer with the Hero 7. One with a display on the front (the Black edition) and the other without one.

Some of the features mentioned on the display include being waterproof up to 33 feet deep (same as the Hero 6) and improved gimbal-like image stabilization. The camera itself looks to be roughly the same size and design as the Hero 6, which was introduced around this time last year.

Image: Reddit

Image: Reddit

As per a report by The Verge, GoPro bumped up the capabilities on its Hero lineup last year with the Hero 6, with the ability to shoot 4K video at 60 fps, so we would be expecting more of the same with the Hero 7. The Hero 6 also boasted of a custom-built GP1 processor which could see an upgrade as well with the Hero 7.

We will have to wait until we hear more, but considering it is expected to arrive within this month, the wait shouldn't be too long.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

GoPro

GoPro Hero6 Black launched in India for Rs 45,000; to support 4K video recording at 60 fps

Sep 29, 2017

GoPro set to launch its flagship HERO6 as it plots return to adjusted profitability in 2017

Aug 04, 2017

Periscope integrates with GoPro; will offer live streaming to action cameras

Jan 27, 2016

GoPro profit forecast may miss expectations, COO resigns

Feb 06, 2015

GoPro Inc to recall around 2500 Karma drones, as they lost power during use

Nov 09, 2016

GoPro faces tough competition as consumers spend less on cameras

Oct 30, 2015

science

Pollution

In winters, almost two-thirds of Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution comes from outside city

Sep 03, 2018

Neolithic era

Archaeologists discover remains of Neolithic-era village in Egypt's Nile Delta

Sep 03, 2018

NASA

NASA throws open public challenge to help astronauts endure Martian climate

Sep 03, 2018

Plastic

Pope Francis urges clean up of oceans littered by 'fields of floating plastic'

Sep 03, 2018