Having launched the GoPro Fusion in India back in May, GoPro's next camera, the Hero 7 may have just leaked in an ad poster at a camera store.

Expected to arrive later this month, an Imgur user who later took to Reddit to reveal the images, found the camera showcased on an in-store display. The image reveals that the camera will be made available in three distinct colours — black, white and silver. There's not a lot to go on but similar to its predecessor, there will be two different models on offer with the Hero 7. One with a display on the front (the Black edition) and the other without one.

Some of the features mentioned on the display include being waterproof up to 33 feet deep (same as the Hero 6) and improved gimbal-like image stabilization. The camera itself looks to be roughly the same size and design as the Hero 6, which was introduced around this time last year.

As per a report by The Verge, GoPro bumped up the capabilities on its Hero lineup last year with the Hero 6, with the ability to shoot 4K video at 60 fps, so we would be expecting more of the same with the Hero 7. The Hero 6 also boasted of a custom-built GP1 processor which could see an upgrade as well with the Hero 7.

We will have to wait until we hear more, but considering it is expected to arrive within this month, the wait shouldn't be too long.