American technology company GoPro which manufactures action cameras has added one more camera range that is currently sold in India. The company has now brought the new GoPro Fusion, a 360 degree recording camera into the Indian market. The GoPro is capable of recording video in 5.2K at 30 fps. It was launched in US in 2017.

The features seen on other GoPro cameras such as voice control, advanced video stabilisation and the fast charging feature are also available on the GoPro Fusion. The content of the camera can be uploaded to the smartphone even if the phone is offline or not connected to the internet. The GoPro Fusion can capture photos and video in various modes including burst, night, time lapse and night time lapse. The Fusion weights 220 grams and measures 74 x 75 x 40 mm (WxHxD). The camera is water proof and can be taken up to a depth of 16 feet or 5 meters under water.

Connectivity options on the GoPro Fusion includes a USB-c port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. It is powered by a 2,620 mAh lithium-ion removable battery and can accommodate 2 microSD cards with a minimum Class 10 or UHS-1 rating.

The Fusion has 2 LEDs and 4 microphones which can record 360 sound. The camera can be connected with the GoPro app which helps in putting up the video together or to watch live preview shots taken by the camera.

According to a report on News18 GoPro Fusion was launched in US last year with a price tag of $699.99 but it is priced at Rs 60,000 in India. The camera comes with accessories including carrying case, Fusion Grip, and a USB cable. It comes in a square shape with the camera lens on both the sides of the device and a small display besides one of the camera lenses.