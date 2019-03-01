Friday, March 01, 2019 Back to
GoPro Hero 7 Black in Dusk White launched at Rs 35,500, will be available from 3 March

GoPro Hero 7 Black in Dusk White is up for pre-order on Amazon, will go on sale from 3 March

tech2 News Staff Mar 01, 2019 14:02:29 IST

GoPro Hero 7 Black garnered the best action camera title last year , coutresy of its amazing HyperSmooth feature that deliver gimbal-like stabilisation. But while the flagship camera from GoPro was launched in three colour options (Black, Silver and White) with Black being the premium, the GoPro Hero 7 has now got a fresh coat — Dusk White.

GoPro Hero 7 Black now gets an new Dusk White paint coating.

The Go Pro Hero 7 Black in Dusk White is a limited edition model launched for Rs 35,500. The new colour variant is already up for pre-order on retail platform Amazon. The pre-booking will continue till 4 March.

The camera maker has announced that the GoPro Hero 7 Black in Dusk White will be available for purchase via its official site GoPro.com from March 3. Users can also buy the new Dusk White colour model from Amazon starting 5 March. GoPro noted that those users who pre-book the action camera on Amazon they will get a free GoPro accessory worth of Rs 3,900.

As mentioned earlier, the GoPro Hero 7 already has a white colour variant, however, the features on the Hero 7 Black in Dusk White is distinctly different to that of the cheap Hero 7 White colour edition.

Having said that the Dusk White limited edition has identical features to the feature-packed Hero 7 Black. The action camera can shoot 4K videos (up to 60 fps) at 12 MP and full HD footage at up to 240 fps. The camera has an HEVC video mode and can shoot in H.264 codec.The camera features the in-house GP1 image processor and offers 2 GB of RAM.

Besides adding a new colour scheme to its GoPro Hero 7 lineup, GoPro recently added benefit to its Plus subscription service for unlimited cloud storage. Plus subscribers will now get uncompressed video storage option at native resolution, hence, will save the video clips mostly the 4K videos from being downgraded. The cloud storage based service will come for a cost of Rs 350 a month. Additionally, Plus subcribers can grab 50 per cent off on select GoPro mounts and accessories.

