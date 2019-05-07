Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
Google's Android Auto to soon a get design overhaul, support bigger displays

Redesigned Android Auto will make it easier to manage notifications, access apps, and control media.

tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2019 13:43:17 IST

It was almost four years ago that Google released Android Auto, with only minor updates made to the driving companion ever since. However, now, Google has announced that a massive redesign for Android Auto will soon be released, and will make it easier to manage notifications, access apps, and control media.

Google has shared an animation of what Android Auto would look like after the design changes, and you can tell by the animation below that the difference is going to be quite evident.

via GIPHY

Google says that it realised that most cars have dark-coloured dashboards, so it will introduce sort of a dark mode to the app, which will make fonts more readable.

Additionally, as of now, users who have large screens in their cars and used Android Auto, often find the UI limited to the middle of the screen. However, if you are one of those, you will be happy to know that Android Auto will finally expand to fill the entire screen.

Googles Android Auto to soon a get design overhaul, support bigger displays

Image: Google

Further, the UI of Android Auto will look a lot like your smartphone's app drawer and will have a dedicated space for the notifications.

Google doesn't have a specific launch date for the redesigned Android Auto, all it says is that it will release "later this summer."

(Also read: Google I/O 2019: How to watch the opening keynote live at 10.30 pm today)

Google has shared a list of changes that will come in the next update for Android Auto:

Get on the road faster: As soon as you start your car, Android Auto will continue playing your media and show your navigation app of choice. Simply tap on a suggested location or say “Hey Google” to navigate to a new place.

Stay on top of your apps: With the new navigation bar, you’ll be able to see your turn-by-turn directions and control your apps and phone on the same screen.

Do more with fewer taps: With the new navigation bar, you'll be able to easily control your apps with one tap. Get turn-by-turn directions, rewind your podcast or take incoming call all on the same screen.

Easily manage communications: The new notification centre shows recent calls, messages and alerts, so you can choose to view, listen and respond at a time that’s convenient and safe for you.

A colour palette that’s easy on the eyes: We’re evolving Android Auto’s design to fit in better with your car’s interior. A dark theme, coupled with colourful accents and easier to read fonts, also helps improve visibility.

A screen fit for more cars: If you have a car with a wider screen, Android Auto now maximizes your display to show you more information, like next-turn directions, playback controls and ongoing calls.

Google I/0 2019 kicks off today; we will be running a liveblog of the event. Stay tuned for minute to minute updates.

Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


