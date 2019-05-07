tech2 News Staff

We're hours away from the start of the Google I/O 2019 keynote and while this is an event technically meant for developers, consumers will find quite a few surprises.

Google's keynote is important because all the major announcements are made during this two-hour opening session. The rest of the sessions are usually for developers who are attending the event in California. Google also live streams sessions for the developers who wish to watch them online. Google I/O will continue till 9 May 2019.

Google I/O 2019: How can one watch the live stream?

Google will be live streaming the keynote on its official YouTube channel at 10.00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). The company has a dedicated website for I/O 2019 in place as well, and the video for the live stream should go live closer to the event. Users who want to get more details about the smaller sessions can head here.

As per the schedule listed on the website for later today the I/O keynote is scheduled to last for two hours, up until 12 pm PDT (12.30 am IST). After that point, smaller sessions will run the course of the three-day conference.

Google I/O 2019: What to expect in a nutshell

I/O has always been a platform for the release of the next version of Android and this year we have the Android Q beta 3 release date set for unveiling at the event. Making an entry into the affordable flagship space will be the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL which are finally expected to see the light of day at the keynote.

The Google Nest Hub Max smart display is another hardware announcement that was leaked and slated for launch at I/O 2019. This device may be a 10-inch version of the 7-inch Google Home Hub clubbed along with a Nest camera.

Google Assistant, Google Lens, and Google Duplex (last year's big surprise) will also likely be further refined, and Photos and Maps typically get inventive new tricks.

(Also Read: A detailed roundup of what to expect from Google I/O 2019)

