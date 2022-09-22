Thursday, September 22, 2022Back to
Google will officially launch the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro in India, confirms Flipkart

Google stopped releasing their main flagship phones after the Pixel 3. As a result, India never got the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and the Pixel 6, but only their A-series phones, like the Pixel 6a. Pixel 7 series being confirmed for India, is therefore a huge deal.


FP StaffSep 22, 2022 15:43:50 IST

Google had stopped releasing their flagship Pixel devices in India, after the Pixel 3 series, mainly because of how the Indian market responded to the mainline Pixel series. This time however, we know for sure that Google will definitely be releasing the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, thanks to Flipkart.

Google will officially launch the Pixel 7 series in India, confirms Flipkart

Online retailer Flipkart has put up a teaser on its site confirming the imminent launch of the Pixel 7 series in India. According to the extremely brief teaser page, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be launching in India soon.

Over the last couple of years, Google did not release their main flagship devices in India, like the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6. Instead, they solely focused on the A-series of devices, like the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and most recently, the Pixel 6a.

The launch of the Pixel 7 series will be the first mainline Pixel phone in India since 2018. Flipkart, who has been the online retail partner for Google for all Pixel launches, has no further details to offer regarding the launch at present.

If speculations are anything to go by, Google will be launching the Pixel 7 series, as well as three smartwatches under the Pixel Watch series, in the first week of October, at their Made By Google event.

The event will be mainly an online one, that is Google will be live streaming the launch event. The company will also be hosting an in-person event in Brooklyn, New York, after about two years of virtual announcements.   

Google shared a blog post announcing the event and sharing links to how people can watch the launch event and where can people sign up for notifications around the launch.

In other news around the Pixel 7 series, Google has started looking for manufacturing partners in India and is currently soliciting bids from various manufacturers and suppliers in the country as it prepares to move a bulk of its production outside China.

Google has been planning to move a major chunk of its production of the upcoming Pixel 7 series outside China. Initially, Google had planned to move about 25-30 per cent of the production to Vietnam. However, Google is currently soliciting bids from manufacturers in India, to assemble about 5,00,000 to 10,00,000 Pixel 7 series devices which will account for about 10-20 per cent of the estimated annual production for the device.

