Thursday, May 12, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Translate adds 24 new languages including Bhojpuri, Assamese, Sanskrit, Maithili and many more

With the addition of languages like Assamese, Bhojpuri, Mizo, Kurdish etc. Google Translate now supports 133 languages.


FP StaffMay 12, 2022 13:39:06 IST

As real-time machine and app based translation becomes more commonly required, Google announced at their I/O developer’s conference that it has added 24 new languages to Google Translate. Of the new 24 additions, eight languages are from India.

Google Translate adds 24 new languages including 8 Indian languages like bhojpuri and sanskrit

Apart from improving Google Assistant’s ability to communicate with users in a more natural way and making Google Assistant more compatible with dialects, Google announced that it has made several improvements to its Google Translate service. At their ongoing Google I/O developer’s conference, The Mountain View based tech giant announced that thanks to Machine Learning, Google Translate has now ‘learnt’ 24 new languages including 8 Indian languages. These include: 

  • Assamese, which is used by about 25 million people in Northeast India
  • Bhojpuri, which is used by about 50 million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji
  • Dogri, which is used by about 3 million people in northern India
  • Konkani, which is used by about 2 million people in Central India
  • Maithili, which is used by about 34 million people in northern India
  • Meiteilon or Manipuri, which is used by about 2 million people in Northeast India
  • Mizo, which is used by about 830,000 people in Northeast India
  • Sanskrit, which is used by about 20,000 people in India

Other than Indian languages,  Google Translate now also supports: 

  • Aymara (used by about two million people across some Latin American countries)  
  • Bambara (used by about 14 million people in Mali)
  • Dhivehi (used by about 300,000 people in the Maldives)
  • Ewe (used by about seven million people in Ghana and Togo)
  • Guarani (used by about seven million people in several South American countries)
  • Ilocano (used by about 10 million people in the northern Philippines)
  • Krio (used by about four million people in Sierra Leone)
  • Kurdish or Sorani (used by about eight million people, mostly in Iraq & parts of Turkey)
  • Lingala, (used by about 45 million people in central and eastern Africa)
  • Luganda (used by about 20 million people in Uganda and Rwanda)
  • Oromo (used by about 37 million people in Ethiopia and Kenya)
  • Quechua (used by about 10 million people in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and surrounding countries)
  • Sepedi (used by about 14 million people in South Africa)
  • Tigrinya (used by about eight million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia)
  • Tsonga (used by about seven million people in southern Africa)
  • Twi (used by about 11 million people in Ghana)

Speaking at the event, Isaac Caswell, a Google Translate Research Scientist said, “This ranges from smaller languages, like Mizo spoken by people in the northeast of India — by about 800,000 people — up to very large world languages like Lingala spoken by around 45 million people across Central Africa.”

Google Translate adds 24 new languages including 8 Indian languages like bhojpuri and sanskrit

Google attributes the improvement in speed and accuracy in their ability to add new languages to the advances in Machine Learning that have taken place over the last couple of years. “Up until a couple of years ago, it simply was not technologically possible to add languages like these, which are what we call a low resource — meaning that there are not very many text resources out there for them,” he explained. But a  new technology called Zero-Shot Machine Translation has made it easier.

With the addition of these 24 new languages, Google Translate now supports over 133 different languages. Although the new languages will not reach users all across the world just yet, it has been made live and accessible to people in North America. In a few weeks, the services will be rolled out worldwide.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras
From the Pixel 6a, to a Pixel tablet, here are all the devices that were announced at the Google I/O

From the Pixel 6a, to a Pixel tablet, here are all the devices that were announced at the Google I/O

May 12, 2022
Android 13, Pixel Watch, Pixel Phone 6a: Here’s what all to expect from Google I/O 2022

Android 13, Pixel Watch, Pixel Phone 6a: Here’s what all to expect from Google I/O 2022

May 10, 2022
IIT-Roorkee to start certificate course in data science and machine learning, check details

NewsTracker

IIT-Roorkee to start certificate course in data science and machine learning, check details

May 11, 2022
Google will be launching their own foldable Pixel phone in Q4 of 2022

Google will be launching their own foldable Pixel phone in Q4 of 2022

May 04, 2022
Explained: Why Google, Microsoft & Apple want to get rid of passwords altogether

Explained: Why Google, Microsoft & Apple want to get rid of passwords altogether

May 06, 2022

science

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

May 09, 2022
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022
Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space

Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space

Apr 29, 2022
Meet DALL-E, The AI “Artist” That Can Literally Generate Paintings & Photos Worth Millions

Meet DALL-E, The AI “Artist” That Can Literally Generate Paintings & Photos Worth Millions

Apr 14, 2022