tech2 News Staff 11 September, 2018 17:02 IST

Google to roll out features so that you can read news in areas with less network

In a few weeks time, Google is rolling out new features that will help you to read the news on Google even if you have less network coverage. For this, it will roll out four new core features.

It will also be available for those who are using the Android GO edition.

According to the blog post, if you are commuting under the tunnel, or passing an area where you get less data coverage, you can consume news in these four ways, irrespective of your service provider.

First, all videos will open in YouTube Go. You will see videos which are light-weight and have a clear format.

Representational image. Reuters.

Secondly, previews for a news piece will be focussed on being more text-based than videos. In addition to it which is also the third point, images in news pieces will be compressed and can open with ease. Videos and GIFs will not autoplay and less data will be saved as cache memory.

And fourthly, the articles can be downloaded over the Wi-Fi and saved to view them in offline mode.

The good thing is that you do not have to toggle them to separately. It will do the needful when the need arises.

Google News is available in 127 countries in 65 languages.

Last month, Google had rolled out a feature where Google Assistant would send its users a curated list of positive news to brighten your day.

