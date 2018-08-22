Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 22 August, 2018 11:51 IST

Google Assistant to brighten your day up by delivering curated good news

Google Assistant-enabled device, including phone, Smart Display or Google Home smart speaker.

To brighten up your day as you wade through a sea of bad news, Google Assistant will now deliver curated good news - stories about people who are solving real-life problems across the world.

Google Assistant.

Google Assistant.

"Tell me something good" is a new experimental feature, currently available for Assistant users in the US. Just say "Hey Google, tell me something good" to receive your daily dose of good news, Google said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Real people are making progress solving real issues and hearing about those stories is a crucial part of a balanced media diet," said Ryan Burke, Creative Producer, Creative Lab at Google.

The daily dose of good stories will be curated and summarised by the Solutions Journalism Network, a non-partisan, non-profit organisation.

"Solutions journalism empowers and energises audiences, helping to combat negative news fatigue. We're exploring how to incorporate more solutions journalism wherever you access Google News," the tech giant said.

The feature will work on any Google Assistant-enabled device, including phone, Smart Display or Google Home smart speaker. The Google Assistant can now connect with more than 5,000 devices at your home.

"That includes cameras, dishwashers, doorbells, dryers, lights, plugs, thermostats, security systems, switches, vacuums, washers, fans, locks, sensors, heaters, AC units, air purifiers, refrigerators, ovens, we can keep on going!" Michele Turner, Director, Smart Home Ecosystem at Google, recently wrote in a blog post.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

also see

Amazon Alexa

Bose QC35 II headphones have been updated with support for Amazon Alexa

Aug 10, 2018

Alexa x Cortana

Amazon and Microsoft release public preview of Alexa and Cortana integration

Aug 16, 2018

Google One

Google One Cloud storage is now available for all with plans starting at $1.99

Aug 16, 2018

Doodle 4 Google

Doodle 4 Google contest can get kids from Class 1 to 10 a Rs 5 lakh scholarship

Aug 14, 2018

Google Search

Google is testing search suggestions that will be based on your browser history

Aug 21, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL to come with a 6.7-inch display and 3,430 mAh battery: Report

Aug 11, 2018

science

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018

Moon

Scientists confirm 'definitive existence' of ice on Moon using Chandrayaan-1 data

Aug 22, 2018

Supercapacitors

Supercapacitors to charge Galaxy Note 9's S Pen: What is it and how does it work?

Aug 22, 2018

Space

Chandrayaan-1 data helps NASA team find evidence of frozen water on the moon

Aug 21, 2018