Thursday, October 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google to reportedly release an update for the Pixel 4 to keep 90 Hz refresh rate on more often

The refresh rate of the Pixel 4 screen will drop to 60 Hz if your screen brightness is less than 75 percent.


tech2 News StaffOct 24, 2019 08:35:50 IST

While the Pixel 4 has been announced about a week back, several problems have been plaguing the device already. There is the problem of face unlock working with your eyes closed or the Pixel 4's battery being excessively small and more recently the phone's aggressive lowering the refresh rate from 90 Hz to 60 Hz without giving any particular reason why it is doing so. Now Google has said that it will be announcing a fix for this refresh rate problem via a new update.

Google to reportedly release an update for the Pixel 4 to keep 90 Hz refresh rate on more often

Google Pixel 4 won't be launching in India.

A few Redditors have discovered that the refresh rate of the screen will drop to 60 Hz if your screen brightness is less than 75 percent. As per a report by The Verge, the screen will refresh at 90 Hz at lower brightness levels if the ambient lighting in the room is bright enough.

Google said in a statement to The Verge that "In some conditions or situations, we set the refresh rate to 60Hz. Some of these situations include: when the user turns on battery saver, certain content such as video (as it’s largely shot at 24 or 30fps), and even various brightness or ambient conditions. We constantly assess whether these parameters lead to the best overall user experience. We have previously planned updates that we’ll roll out in the coming weeks that include enabling 90 Hz in more brightness conditions."

Unlike a few smartphones which support high refresh rate displays, such as the OnePlus 7T (Review) and 7T Pro, there is no option accessible in the Pixel 4 for locking the screen at 90 Hz in all conditions. It would appear that Google might bring out this option in this upcoming update or at the very least improve its algorithms to keep the 90 Hz refresh rate accessible in more conditions.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers



also see

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Oct 13, 2019
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch
Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 launch to be held today at 7:30 pm: How to watch the Made by Google event

Oct 15, 2019
Google says it will add eye detection to Pixel 4's face unlock in the 'coming months'

Pixel 4

Google says it will add eye detection to Pixel 4's face unlock in the 'coming months'

Oct 21, 2019
Google Pixel 4's Live Caption feature to soon come to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a phones

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 4's Live Caption feature to soon come to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a phones

Oct 16, 2019
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799

Made by Google

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799

Oct 15, 2019
Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at $649

Pixelbook Go

Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at $649

Oct 15, 2019

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019