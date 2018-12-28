Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
Google to launch Pixel 3 Lite, Pixel 3 XL Lite on Verizon in spring 2019: Report

The Pixel 3 Lite might come with a 5.5-inch display whereas the 3 XL Lite might have a 6-inch screen.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 13:36 PM IST

A few months ago, after releasing the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google is now back on the rumour mill with speculation for its new Pixel 3 Lite series.

The Lite has been leaded a bunch of times under the codename Sargo.

Now a new report in Android Police claims that Google intends to launch two new Pixel smartphones on Verizon in early spring 2019. These devices might be called as Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Image: Google

There is no exact date of the launch mentioned, this tentative timeline is all we've got.

The Pixel 3 Lite prototype was also seen to make it on to a Russian tech blog, which fueled the rumours.

The existence of the Pixel 3 XL Lite was known for the first time when tipster OnLeaks shared its renders along with Pixel 3 XL.

Per the previous rumours, the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite are assumed to feature 18.5:9 aspect ratio displays.

The Pixel 3 Lite might be a smaller device with a 5.5-inch display whereas the Pixel 3 XL Lite could be a bigger phone with a 6-inch screen.

The Pixel 3 Lite is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 670 chipset coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage which is very low as there was no mention of a microSD support as well.

A 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera is mentioned to be as the camera configuration.

The phone has been claimed to run on Android 9 Pie OS and packed with a 2,915 mAh battery.

There is no update on the pricing of the phones yet.

