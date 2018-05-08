There aren't many places left in the digital world where Google hasn't left its footprint. The search engine giant has its hand into several successful ventures over the years, but one thing it has abstained from is the gaming industry. However, reports are stating that the Mountain View-based giant is working towards it.

As per the report by Bloomberg, Google is launching a social gaming startup called Arcade which will be helmed by former Facebook engineer Michael Sayman. The first game to be launched by Arcade will be a trivia game and a Google spokesperson has stated that Arcade will be “focused on mobile gaming with friends,”.

Arcade is part of Google's Area 120, which is a 'workshop for Google's experimental products within Google to help small teams rapidly build new products in an entrepreneurial environment'. As part of it, Sayman will be helped in getting his startup off the ground with the help of a budget provided for hiring staff for designing, marketing, and finance.

The report claims that the Google spokesperson has stated that Google will be considering Arcade as a social-media investment so as to keep the younger mobile audience engaged.

As per TheNextWeb, Google's Area 120 has launched various other apps such as Uptime, which lets you stream YouTube videos with your friends across the world, and more recently an app to teach you the basics of coding called Grasshopper.