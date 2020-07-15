Reliance AGM Meeting 2020 LIVE Updates: Google to invest Rs 33,737 cr for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms, says Mukesh Ambani

In addition to shareholders in India, those in countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia will also log in.
Elaborating on Jio's purpose and ambition, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "Our world will change more in next 8 decades than it did in last 20 centuries. India can lead this change if its enterprises are empowered with necessary tech infrastructure and capabilities."
"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest INR 33,737 crores for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company.
"Reliance became the first Indian company to exceed market capitalisation of $150 billion. It is also the first Indian company to cross Rs 1,00,000 crore in consolidated EBITDA," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.
"The corona crisis is the most disruptive event in modern human history. However, I have no doubt India and the world will achieve faster progress, greater prosperity and a new quality of development post the COVID crisis," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company.
Reliance Industries’ 43rd annual general meeting will commence shortly and Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will address the virtual meeting at 2 pm.
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Industries Limited will hold its first-ever virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, which will have participation capacity of more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas. Reliance Industries will host its 43rd Annual General Meeting at 2 pm today.
Unlike other years, there will be no festival-like, electricity-filled atmosphere at the famed Birla Matushree hall of Mumbai but with Jio’s technology the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on a real-time basis including a chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously, a Reliance Industries statement said on Tuesday.
“The pandemic is a blessing in disguise for shareholders outside Mumbai, who thus far could never attend this most sought-after annual event of corporate India. They will now simply log into the event live, can listen to the plans and initiatives and comment and participate too,” it stated.
For easy onboarding of its shareholders, RIL has launched an educative Chatbot via Whatsapp number +91 79771 11111. It is powered by Jio Haptik and equipped to answer queries and guide shareholders, prospective investors, media and the general public with accurate and immediate information as a 24 x 7 helpdesk that can handle 50,000 querists simultaneously via conversational text and video.
The Jio Haptik chatbot on RIL Rights Issue was a first too and validated RIL’s mission to digitally empower businesses and individuals through simple, smart and secure technology, the statement added.
RIL AGM, what was once limited to an auditorium in Mumbai, has been turned this year into a limitless example of corporate democracy.
The canvass is reminiscent of the 1980s when founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani held AGMs in iconic sporting stadia in Mumbai packed with thousands of shareholders.
The upcoming AGM, four decades later, will be a virtual, tech-enabled vision of the same, where shareholders will be able to watch the AGM, ask questions to the chairman and vote - all aided by technology, in line with RIL’s current focus.
By going online, RIL is bringing together its widespread shareholding of 2.6 million, it noted.
In addition to shareholders in India, those in countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia will also log in.
Platforms and capabilities that will power the AGM include video conferencing, Jio Meet platform, Cisco Webex and commercial webcast.
All directors, key officials and shareholder speakers will be visible and audible and thousands of shareholders will be able to post their questions and eVote on resolutions.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.