Reliance AGM Meeting 2020 LIVE Updates: Google to invest Rs 33,737 cr for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms, says Mukesh Ambani

In addition to shareholders in India, those in countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia will also log in.

A few hours before the 43rd Annual General Meeting, the share price of Reliance Industries Limited was trading at a record high at Rs 1,953.20, which is Rs 36.20 higher than yesterday's close. It was up by 1.9% at 11 am.

The AGM of Reliance Industries Limited this year has been convened on Wednesday, 15 July, 2020, at 2 pm through Video Conferencing (“VC”)/ other Audio-Visual Means (“OAVM”).

2. Fill in your login credentials (user id and Password) (provided by email, along with Notice of AGM and Annual Report 2019-20).

4. Then click on camera icon appearing against AGM event of Reliance Industries Limited, to attend the Meeting.

2. Enter the login credentials (i.e., User ID and password for e-voting). Fill in your login credentials (user id and Password) (provided by email, along with Notice of AGM and Annual Report 2019-20).

Due to the ongoing pandemic unlike other years, there will be no festival-like, electricity-filled atmosphere at the famed Birla Matushree hall of Mumbai but with Jio’s technology the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on real-time basis including a Chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously, a RIL statement said on Tuesday.

"Given the recent records, RIL's AGM improves the mood of its stock price and given the huge weight in the index, markets too are expected to remain on the higher side unless negative global cues spoil the party. This time it is expected that the AGM would garner maximum viewership given the slew of deals cracked for Jio Platforms," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO at SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

Reliance Industries’ 43rd annual general meeting will commence shortly. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani to address the virtual meeting at 2 pm.

The corona crisis is the most disruptive event in modern human history. However, I have no doubt India and the world will achieve faster progress, greater prosperity and a new quality of development post the COVID crisis, says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

"I strongly believe that every adversity presents multiple new opportunities – the #RILAGM itself illustrates this point. All of us are participating in it through our brand-new digital product, called JioMeet. Since its release a few days ago, JioMeet has already been downloaded by more than 5 million users. Built by a young Jio Platforms team in just two months, it is India’s first and only cloud-based video-conferencing app," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

JioMeet has already been downloaded by more than 5 million users, says Mukesh Ambani

"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest INR 33,737 crores for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company.

Elaborating on Jio's purpose and ambition, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "Our world will change more in next 8 decades than it did in last 20 centuries. India can lead this change if its enterprises are empowered with necessary tech infrastructure and capabilities."

Jio Platforms can lead change in the world in the next 8 decades, says Mukesh Ambani

Operating under the “Jio-bp” brand, the joint venture aims to become a leading player in India's fuels and mobility markets. It will leverage Reliance’s presence across 21 states and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. bp will bring its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

On 9 July, bp and RIL announced the start of their new Indian fuels and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML). Following initial agreements in 2019, bp and RIL teams have worked closely over the past few months in a challenging environment to complete the transaction as planned, a RIL statement said. bp has paid RIL $1 billion for a 49% stake in the joint venture, with RIL holding 51%.

As per a RIL statement on 9 July, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) aims to expand from its current fuel retailing network of over 1,400 retail sites to up to 5,500 over the next five years. This growth will require a four-fold increase in staff employed in service stations – growing from 20,000 to 80,000 in this period. The joint venture also aims to increase its presence from 30 to 45 airports in the coming years.

Elaborating on Jio's purpose and ambition, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company says, "Our world will change more in next 8 decades than it did in last 20 centuries. India can lead this change if its enterprises are empowered with necessary tech infrastructure and capabilities."

"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest INR 33,737 crores for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company.

"Reliance became the first Indian company to exceed market capitalisation of $150 billion. It is also the first Indian company to cross Rs 1,00,000 crore in consolidated EBITDA," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

"The corona crisis is the most disruptive event in modern human history. However, I have no doubt India and the world will achieve faster progress, greater prosperity and a new quality of development post the COVID crisis," says Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM of the company.

Reliance Industries’ 43rd annual general meeting will commence shortly and Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will address the virtual meeting at 2 pm.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Industries Limited will hold its first-ever virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, which will have participation capacity of more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas. Reliance Industries will host its 43rd Annual General Meeting at 2 pm today.

Unlike other years, there will be no festival-like, electricity-filled atmosphere at the famed Birla Matushree hall of Mumbai but with Jio’s technology the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on a real-time basis including a chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously, a Reliance Industries statement said on Tuesday.

“The pandemic is a blessing in disguise for shareholders outside Mumbai, who thus far could never attend this most sought-after annual event of corporate India. They will now simply log into the event live, can listen to the plans and initiatives and comment and participate too,” it stated.

For easy onboarding of its shareholders, RIL has launched an educative Chatbot via Whatsapp number +91 79771 11111. It is powered by Jio Haptik and equipped to answer queries and guide shareholders, prospective investors, media and the general public with accurate and immediate information as a 24 x 7 helpdesk that can handle 50,000 querists simultaneously via conversational text and video.

The Jio Haptik chatbot on RIL Rights Issue was a first too and validated RIL’s mission to digitally empower businesses and individuals through simple, smart and secure technology, the statement added.

RIL AGM, what was once limited to an auditorium in Mumbai, has been turned this year into a limitless example of corporate democracy.

The canvass is reminiscent of the 1980s when founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani held AGMs in iconic sporting stadia in Mumbai packed with thousands of shareholders.

The upcoming AGM, four decades later, will be a virtual, tech-enabled vision of the same, where shareholders will be able to watch the AGM, ask questions to the chairman and vote - all aided by technology, in line with RIL’s current focus.

By going online, RIL is bringing together its widespread shareholding of 2.6 million, it noted.

In addition to shareholders in India, those in countries including the USA, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia will also log in.

Platforms and capabilities that will power the AGM include video conferencing, Jio Meet platform, Cisco Webex and commercial webcast.

All directors, key officials and shareholder speakers will be visible and audible and thousands of shareholders will be able to post their questions and eVote on resolutions.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.