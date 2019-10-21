tech2 News Staff

We recently learnt two important things about the Pixel 4: It's not coming to India and it does not let you save free original quality backups to Google Photos. Was that upsetting? Of course. Can this get worse? Sort of, yes!

It has been found that all this while iPhone users have been saving images in original quality on Google Photos without paying for more storage after they run out of their 15 GB storage.

A Reddit user, stephenvsawyer brought this to notice. According to him, Apple uses HEIC file format so that the images clicked by an iPhone are more "smaller and efficient than JPEG" images and hence Google doesn't need to compress these files.

As reported by Android Police, Google spokesperson has said that this is a "bug" that will be fixed soon. As per the report, Samsung users also have the advantage as they also have HEIC format images.

Pixel 4: - Not coming to India

- No unlimited 'original quality' storage

- No support for Daydream#madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/E84TUxtZ4r — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 15, 2019

ALL OF US after hearing that #Pixel4 won't come with ORIGINAL-quality ️ #GooglePhotos Storage ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LY8bFSgiy0 — Tech Score (@TechScoreNY) October 16, 2019



Although, the report does not mention how it will fix it but it is being speculated that soon these HEIC images might be converted into JPEG format like any other smartphone clicked images are.

There is a possibility that Google might not opt for the above-mentioned way to sort this out but start charging for HEIC images as well as soon as they exceed the 15 GB storage limit.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .