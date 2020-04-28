Tuesday, April 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Stadia Connect livestream to be held today at 9.30 pm IST: What to expect, how to catch it live

Stadia Connect comes eight months after the event in August last year when Google unveiled seven titles


FP TrendingApr 28, 2020 10:56:00 IST

Google will host a live streaming session on 28 April for Google Stadia. The event will see the sharing of details about the new games that will make their debut on the cloud gaming service.

A teaser along with the announcement was shared on the Google Stadia Twitter handle. “It's time for another #StadiaConnect! Tune in this Tuesday 4/28 9.00 pm PT / 6.00 pm CET on YouTube to hear from the team and see a few new games coming to Stadia,” read the post.

Google Stadia Connect livestream to be held today at 9.30 pm IST: What to expect, how to catch it live

Image: Reuters

Fans in India can catch the livestream on the Google Stadia YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9:30 pm IST. The 15-second clip shows a number of games that will soon be available on Stadia.


Stadia Connect comes eight months after the event in August last year when Google unveiled seven titles, including Cyberpunk 2007.

Google has mostly been reaching out to people through its blog posts, sharing features as well as announcements for Stadia.

The gaming service has recently seen a rise in the number of users. The surge comes after Google started to offer two months of free access to its premium version for gamers who are spending most of their time at home due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Stadia

Google Stadia's mobile app crosses 1 million installs globally since it offered free two months access

Apr 23, 2020
Google Stadia's mobile app crosses 1 million installs globally since it offered free two months access
New Google Search feature will let users add movies and TV shows to a watchlist

Google Search

New Google Search feature will let users add movies and TV shows to a watchlist

Apr 23, 2020
Google launches YouTube Learning Destination to help students, educators amid COVID-19 lockdown

YouTube

Google launches YouTube Learning Destination to help students, educators amid COVID-19 lockdown

Apr 17, 2020
Facebook will reportedly launch a live gaming mobile app today, might come to Android first

Facebook

Facebook will reportedly launch a live gaming mobile app today, might come to Android first

Apr 20, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Facebook, Google and others step up to battle misleading COVID-19 content

Coronavirus content

Coronavirus Outbreak: Facebook, Google and others step up to battle misleading COVID-19 content

Apr 17, 2020
YouTube launches UPI as a subscription payment option for its users in India

YouTube

YouTube launches UPI as a subscription payment option for its users in India

Apr 16, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020