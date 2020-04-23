Thursday, April 23, 2020Back to
Google Stadia's mobile app crosses 1 million installs globally since it offered free two months access

Stadia Pro, otherwise costs $9.99 a month and offers access to games such as GRID and Destiny 2: The Collection in 4K resolution.


ReutersApr 23, 2020 16:52:36 IST

Google’s cloud-based game streaming service, Stadia, has witnessed a surge in users after the tech giant gifted two months of free access to its premium version for gamers sheltering at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Stadia’s mobile app, one of the multiple platforms to use the service and required to configure the Stadia controller, has crossed 1 million installs globally, according to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower.

With countries in lockdowns, mobile and console games have recorded a jump in sales and user spending, with US videogame sales hitting highest in over a decade.

Google Stadia controller. Representational Image.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said earlier in April it would give two months of free access to Stadia Pro.

The week of the announcement recorded the mobile app’s highest weekly installs since its launch in November, reaching about 225,000 globally across the App Store and Google Play, the data said.

The paid version, Stadia Pro, otherwise costs $9.99 a month and offers access to games such as GRID and Destiny 2: The Collection in 4K resolution.

The lockdown also proved to be boon for services like Netflix. On Wednesday, it was reported that Netflix picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year.

