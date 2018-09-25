Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 September, 2018 18:35 IST

Google rolls out Snapchat-like Stories of notable figures on Search

Google will use AI to create these Stories and help them to surface on the search engine.

After Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, it is Google's turn to be the newest member to join the Snapchat-like Stories bandwagon.

In a blogpost, Cathy Edwards who is the director of engineering at Google said that it will first begin with Stories about public figures like celebrities and sports personalities. In these Stories, people will get information about them through stories which will include facts and important moments about their lives. Additionally, this format will also let users tap on articles about these figures.

Google will use artificial intelligence to create these Stories and then help them show up on the search engine.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

According to Recode, Edwards in a press conference had said that Google would be “doubling down” on Stories in its search. It will reportedly announce more Stories in October.

Stories, a feature which was unique to Snapchat, has been adopted by Facebook-owned products such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. These Stories have moved from being personal to a source of monetisation for these companies. It is yet to be seen if Google is able to monetise them.

It is not known if Stories will appear on desktop as well.

Stories is a part of a plethora of changes Google has brought as it comes closer to completing 20 years on the internet. It has changed the name of Google Feed to Discover and has also introduced multi-lingual support.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Facebook

Facebook's new AI system uses machine learning to identify text in images

Sep 12, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is building new AI that can recognise offensive text in images, videos

Sep 12, 2018

Snapchat

Snapchat will let 20 media houses take user Stories to make news Stories

Sep 14, 2018

Google

Google Feed renamed to Discover, includes multi-lingual support for desktop, phones

Sep 25, 2018

Google

Indian-based firm, SigTuple awarded at Google's Demo Day for their work using AI

Sep 20, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to unveil its own Alexa-powered video chat device, Portal next week

Sep 22, 2018

science

Artificial Intelligence

A new 'Minimal Turing Test' can tell if you're human or AI with a single word

Sep 25, 2018

Wildlife Conservation

Nepal's tiger population nearly doubles in an effort lauded by conservationists

Sep 25, 2018

Public Health

Mosquito swarm driven to extinction with gene editing in an experimental first

Sep 25, 2018

Medicine

Spinal implant helps man walk again after five years of living with paralysis

Sep 25, 2018