Adding more context and control over "Search" results, Google is rolling out a set of major updates to "Google Feed" including a fresh look, improved features and a new name — "Discover" — both for desktop and mobile browsers.

Introduced last year, "Google Feed" surfaces relevant content to users, even when they are not searching for it.

"With this new name comes a fresh design that makes exploring your interests easier than ever," Karen Corby, Group Product Manager, Search, Google wrote in a blog post on 24 September.

To customise what appears on "Discover" for users, the search engine giant would now provide more ideas, visual content and articles of their interests based on their search history.

With this redesign, Google has also added multi-lingual support to "Discover" to make the feature easier to understand and use for people of different dialects.

"We're starting with support for English and Spanish in the US and will expand to more languages and countries soon," said Corby.

Google is bringing "Discover" to mobile browsers also "as your new mobile homepage where you can not only search but also discover useful, relevant information and inspiration from across the web for the topics you care about most."

The updates would reach users over the next few weeks, Corby added.