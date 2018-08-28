Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 28 August, 2018 18:38 IST

Google rolls out personalised stickers on GBoard users on iOS and Android

It further gives options such as Bold Minis and Sweet Minis depending on your mood.

Google has rolled out 'selfie stickers', also known as 'Minis', to its keyboard or the GBoard. This feature was initially available only with the Allo, Google's instant messaging app. This sticker is now available on both iOS and Android.

Google.

Google.

The rollout of the sticker was noticed by Engadget. While iOS has rolled out this feature, we cannot see one on Android. It could be rolling out the feature in phases.

How does this work?

If you are bored of everyday stickers which are already available in Google Keyboard such as the Bitmoji, and other generic stickers, Minis can come to your rescue since it will be a caricature of you in a sticker format.

This is available in the Google Keyboard next to the option for GIFs and other stickers.

Screenshot of Minies stickers.

Screenshot of Minis stickers on iOS.

Once you press 'Minis' category, it leads you to a selfie camera. Here, with the help of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neural network, the camera learns your face. With the help of artistic illustration, it brings out the best representation of you.

This will take into account your hair colour, eye colour, face shape, facial hair and other features to generate your image. After generating your avatar, it will generate a pack of stickers of yours in various moods which you can add in your personal chat.

It further gives options such as Bold Minis and Sweet Minis depending on your mood.

Additionally, if you are not contended with your caricature, you have the option to customise your face shape, eye colour, skin tone and other features which you may want to alter.

In Allo, Mini could create 100 stickers of the same person, it is not known if the same is possible for GBoard.

