Monday, September 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google rolls out dark theme for Search on desktop: How to enable it now

Users will get three options to choose from - dark, light, and device default.


FP TrendingSep 13, 2021 13:27:43 IST

Google, after testing it for a while now, has finally started rolling the dark mode for Search on desktop. This will allow users to use the dark theme while they are surfing the internet on their laptops or computer. Google made the announcement via a support page. It is revealed that the dark theme has started rolling out to people and will be available fully in the next few weeks.

Google_Chrome_Dark_Mode_1280_720

There will be three options to choose from - dark, light, and device default.

To recall, Google began testing the dark theme for web search back in February. It was first spotted last year in December.

Google's product support manager Hung F via the same support page said, "I'm thrilled to announce that starting today & fully rolling out over the next few weeks, Dark theme is now available for Google Search pages on desktop. Thank you for all your feedback on this forum letting us know that this was a feature you wanted to see!"

There will be three options to choose from - dark, light, and device default. The device default option will work as per the computer or laptop's default appearance setting.

It is also suggested that the dark mode, which is in a greyish-black tone, will be available for the Google homepage, search results page, and Search settings. Here's how to enable it:

How to turn on the dark theme for Google Search on desktop

Step 1: Open Google Search in any web browser. You can type Google Search in the search bar

Step 2: Click on the Settings option placed in the top right corner

Step 3: Select the Search Settings option

Step 4: Then, click on the Appearance option

Step 5: There will be three aforementioned options to choose from. Select the desired option and select the Save option present at the bottom

First spotted by 9To5Google, there's also an option to directly switch on the dark theme from the settings option too. It is currently available, but if you haven't got it or the ability to enable dark mode, wait for some time.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Android 12

Google is expected to roll out Android 12 for Pixel phones on 4 October: Report

Sep 13, 2021
Google is expected to roll out Android 12 for Pixel phones on 4 October: Report
Google Search, Maps and Assistant will now offer detailed information on vaccines in India

Google Search, Maps and Assistant will now offer detailed information on vaccines in India

Sep 01, 2021
Google Fit crosses 100 million installs on Google Play Store after 7 years of launch

Google Fit

Google Fit crosses 100 million installs on Google Play Store after 7 years of launch

Sep 07, 2021
South Korea bans Apple and Google monopolies, makes it illegal for tech giants to force app developers to use its payment systems

payment apps

South Korea bans Apple and Google monopolies, makes it illegal for tech giants to force app developers to use its payment systems

Sep 01, 2021
Google Doodle celebrated 138th birth anniversary of epidemic typhus vaccine creator Rudolf Weigl

google doodle

Google Doodle celebrated 138th birth anniversary of epidemic typhus vaccine creator Rudolf Weigl

Sep 02, 2021
Today's Google Doodle pays tribute to Avicii on DJ's 32nd birth anniversary

Today's Google Doodle pays tribute to Avicii on DJ's 32nd birth anniversary

Sep 08, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021