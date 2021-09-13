FP Trending

Google, after testing it for a while now, has finally started rolling the dark mode for Search on desktop. This will allow users to use the dark theme while they are surfing the internet on their laptops or computer. Google made the announcement via a support page. It is revealed that the dark theme has started rolling out to people and will be available fully in the next few weeks.

To recall, Google began testing the dark theme for web search back in February. It was first spotted last year in December.

Google's product support manager Hung F via the same support page said, "I'm thrilled to announce that starting today & fully rolling out over the next few weeks, Dark theme is now available for Google Search pages on desktop. Thank you for all your feedback on this forum letting us know that this was a feature you wanted to see!"

There will be three options to choose from - dark, light, and device default. The device default option will work as per the computer or laptop's default appearance setting.

It is also suggested that the dark mode, which is in a greyish-black tone, will be available for the Google homepage, search results page, and Search settings. Here's how to enable it:

How to turn on the dark theme for Google Search on desktop

Step 1: Open Google Search in any web browser. You can type Google Search in the search bar

Step 2: Click on the Settings option placed in the top right corner

Step 3: Select the Search Settings option

Step 4: Then, click on the Appearance option

Step 5: There will be three aforementioned options to choose from. Select the desired option and select the Save option present at the bottom

First spotted by 9To5Google, there's also an option to directly switch on the dark theme from the settings option too. It is currently available, but if you haven't got it or the ability to enable dark mode, wait for some time.