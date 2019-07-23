Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
Google reportedly paying people to give it their facial data, could be for the Pixel 4

Google has been working for quite some time on a FaceID-like facial recognition system.

tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2019 13:44:20 IST

Google is a massive company with huge amounts of data gathering technologies which enable it to sell ads based on the user's online activity. Sometimes the company is upfront about gathering data and sometimes not. Now the company is experimenting with a new project, wherein the company is paying people with a $5 gift card to provide it with their facial data.

Google Pixel 4 leak in mint green colour variant.

ZDNet, first broke this story a month back, when one of their writers' friend was approached by an unidentified Google employee who offered $5 for the friend's facial data. The employee used a device, which was hard to see as it was concealed in a heavy box, to click the pictures. The report speculates that this device might be Pixel 4 and that the facial data collected is being used to train Google AI.

The writer says that his friend signed a waiver, scanned their face, and then received the $5 gift card. Google employees are reportedly going out in public “collecting data to improve the next generation of facial recognition phone unlocking.”

Now a similar incident has occurred with Reddit user oheightthirtytwo who described being approached by an unknown person offering a $5 gift card for using a device to scan their face.

It is being reported that Google has been working for quite some time on a FaceID-like facial recognition system and it would appear that this technology could be making its way to the Pixel 4.

