tech2 News Staff 01 November, 2018 18:00 IST

Google Rammus gets spotted on Geekbench with 4 GB RAM, Intel Core M3 processor

The Geekbench listing reveals the device, 'Google Rammus' to run on Android 7.1 Nougat.

A peculiar device called the 'Google Rammus' has been spotted on popular benchmarking website Geekbench. The device was seen to be benchmarked a few days ago.

The listing reveals that the device runs on Android Nougat 7.1 and comes with 4 GB of RAM and an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor.

This was first spotted by well-known leakster Roland Quandt on Twitter.

The device is supposed to be an earlier model or maybe a prototype of the Pixel Slate which too runs on the same processor and was priced at $799. Some are of the opinion that it may be a less powerful version of the Pixel Slate which is expected to be unveiled soon.

But the new device entry shows up with 4 GB RAM instead of 8 GB RAM.

As per the report by Android Headlines, The Google Pixel Slate which was earlier found on Geekbench had the motherboard codenamed as 'nocturne', but the one used by 'Google Rammus' is codenamed 'shyvana'.

Google Rammus spotted on Geekbench.

Google Rammus spotted on Geekbench.

Also, the Pixel Slate was shown to be running on Android Pie, before its eventual release, but as per another report in GizmoChina Geekbench might have an issue with recognising Chrome OS.

The Pixel Slate currently is said to come in four versions with different processors.

The most powerful is the one with a Core i7 processor followed by Core i5 and then an Intel Core M3 processor and finally, the least powerful of them all is said to have an Intel Celeron processor with 4 GB/8 GB of RAM.

So if 'Google Rammus' is one of the many Pixel Slates that are expected to roll in then it may be placed lower to the version which has a Core M3 processor as it is only said to come with 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage but higher than the Celeron version.

But these are all on thin ice currently as there is no official word out yet.

