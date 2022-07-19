Mehul Das

The Indian launch of the Google Pixel 6A may take place sooner than expected. A new leak suggests that the Google Pixel 6A is expected to launch in India sometime by the end of July, and is likely to be priced under Rs 40,000.

The Pixel 6a, which succeeds the Pixel 5a, will reportedly go on sale by the end of this month via Flipkart.

Google announced the Pixel 6a during its Google I/O event, which was earlier this year. The Pixel 6A is similar in design to the Pixel 6 series and is powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset.

As per notable tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Google Pixel 6A will be priced at around Rs 37,000 in India. Although Google hasn’t confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 6a, the reports reveal that the smartphone will be launched by the 21st July and will go on sale via Flipkart shortly after that.

Globally, the Google Pixel 6a is priced at CAD 599 in Canada; in the UK, the device is priced at 459 for the single 6GB variant. In Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain the device carries a price tag of EUR 459. The report also revealed that the Charcoal variant of the Pixel 6a will be available in Singapore and Ireland, while all other regions will also get Sage and Chalk options.

The Google Pixel 6A will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display which will support 60Hz refresh rate and will have Gorilla Glass 3. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the Titan M2 Chip from Google’s Tensor lineup and will run on Android 12 out of the box.

The base variant, which, might be the only variant coming to India, will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 Storage.

As for the cameras, the Pixel 6A will have a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera. For the front-facing camera, the device will have an 8MP shooter.

The device will feature a 4410mAh and will have some sort of fast charging technology, but it won’t be a crazy figure. For connectivity, it will have WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E, along with NFC and USB Type-C with USB 3.1 speeds. It will also have a physical SIM and an eSIM, just like current iPhones. The Pixel 6A will also get 5 years of updates.