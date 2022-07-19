Tuesday, July 19, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 6A launching soon in India, specifications and Indian prices leaked

A recent leak by a notable Indian tech tipster suggests that the Google Pixel 6A may be launching in India by the end of July. Another leak also suggests that the device will be priced around Rs 37,000.


Mehul DasJul 19, 2022 16:55:10 IST

The Indian launch of the Google Pixel 6A may take place sooner than expected. A new leak suggests that the Google Pixel 6A is expected to launch in India sometime by the end of July, and is likely to be priced under Rs 40,000.

The Pixel 6a, which succeeds the Pixel 5a, will reportedly go on sale by the end of this month via Flipkart.

Google Pixel 6A launching soon in India, specifications and Indian prices leaked

Google announced the Pixel 6a during its Google I/O event, which was earlier this year. The Pixel 6A is similar in design to the Pixel 6 series and is powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset.

As per notable tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Google Pixel 6A will be priced at around Rs 37,000 in India. Although Google hasn’t confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 6a, the reports reveal that the smartphone will be launched by the 21st July and will go on sale via Flipkart shortly after that.

Globally, the Google Pixel 6a is priced at CAD 599 in Canada; in the UK, the device is priced at 459 for the single 6GB variant. In Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain the device carries a price tag of EUR 459. The report also revealed that the Charcoal variant of the Pixel 6a will be available in Singapore and Ireland, while all other regions will also get Sage and Chalk options.

The Google Pixel 6A will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display which will support 60Hz refresh rate and will have Gorilla Glass 3. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the Titan M2 Chip from Google’s Tensor lineup and will run on Android 12 out of the box. 

The base variant, which, might be the only variant coming to India, will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 Storage. 

As for the cameras, the Pixel 6A will have a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera. For the front-facing camera, the device will have an 8MP shooter. 

The device will feature a 4410mAh and will have some sort of fast charging technology, but it won’t be a crazy figure. For connectivity, it will have WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E, along with NFC and USB Type-C with USB 3.1 speeds. It will also have a physical SIM and an eSIM, just like current iPhones. The Pixel 6A will also get 5 years of updates.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Pixel

Vendor shipped Google Pixel 7 Pro by accident, leaking the first look of the flagship phone

Jul 13, 2022
Vendor shipped Google Pixel 7 Pro by accident, leaking the first look of the flagship phone
Bharti Airtel allots 1.2% equity shares to Google for Rs 5,224 crore

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel allots 1.2% equity shares to Google for Rs 5,224 crore

Jul 14, 2022
Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma on her 113th birthday, know all about 'poetess of motherhood'

NewsTracker

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma on her 113th birthday, know all about 'poetess of motherhood'

Jul 19, 2022
Spellings are confusing: How internet reacted to Google's word-related post

Spellings are confusing: How internet reacted to Google's word-related post

Jul 13, 2022
'Which team are you on?': Google India shares post on too many tabs, leaves internet in splits

NewsTracker

'Which team are you on?': Google India shares post on too many tabs, leaves internet in splits

Jul 15, 2022
Google Doodle honours German composer and 'one-man orchestra' Oskar Sala on his 112th birth anniversary

NewsTracker

Google Doodle honours German composer and 'one-man orchestra' Oskar Sala on his 112th birth anniversary

Jul 18, 2022

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022