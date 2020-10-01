Thursday, October 01, 2020Back to
Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G chipset to launch in India on 17 October

FP TrendingOct 01, 2020 16:41:35 IST

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4a will be launching in India and it will be available via Flipkart. The tech giant tweeted that the successor of Pixel 3a will be released on 17 October. This update came along with the news that Pixel 4a 5G is not going to see an India release.

The Pixel 4a was launched in August and Google had said then that the phone comes to India in October. No date was mentioned in the company blog.

Google Pixel 4a

Recently, the company launched two new smartphones: the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. However these were not released in India. In fact, it was under the official teaser video for Pixel 4a 5G that Google confirmed the release date of Pixel 4a.

Replying to a Twitter user, Google stated that only the Pixel 4a is coming to the country in October. The tweet did not mention the price of the product.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

The Google Pixel 4a comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its 5.81-inch full HD+ OLED display has 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and it runs on Android 10. The smartphone has been deployed with a new Google Assistant and an always-on display (AOD).

In the camera department, the Pixel 4a has a 12 MP single back camera that has several modes like the Portrait Mode, Night Sight and Top Shot. One of the interesting features of the rear camera is its optical image stabilisation (OIS) that helps in producing stable videos. It is equipped with an 8 MP camera at the front positioned in the top left corner of the display.

Google Pixel 4a has a 3,140 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging. It is priced at $349 (approx Rs 26,300) although the India price is not yet known.

