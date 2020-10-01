Thursday, October 01, 2020Back to
Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Chromecast with Google TV launched: All you need to know

Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are Snapdragon 765G chipset and feature a dual rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffOct 01, 2020 10:54:44 IST

Google has launched a series of products including the Chromecast with Google TV, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G and a Nest smart speaker at a recent n event. The two smartphones feature a dual rear camera setup, punch hole display that houses an 8 MP front camera. Both the smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset. As for Chromecast with Google TV, the only thing that sets it apart from its previous generations is that it comes with a remote and its own user interface.

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Chromecast with Google TV pricing, availability

Google Pixel 5 is priced at $699 (approx Rs 51,400) and Pixel 4a 5G will cost you $499 (approx Rs 37,000). Both smartphones will be available in Just Black and Sorta Sage colour variants. Notably, the two handsets will not make their way to India.

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

The Chromecast with Google TV is priced at $49.99 (approx Rs 3,700) in the US. The company is yet to reveal if it will be launched in India or not.

Google Pixel 5 specifications

The smartphone features a 6-inch full-HD+ OLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 765 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and  128 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 11 and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP primary camera and a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it comes with an 8 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, Pixel 5 is equipped with a 4,080 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications

Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. Just like pixel 5, it is powered by Snapdragon 765 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and

In terms of camera, just like Pixel 5, you will get a 12 MP primary sensor and a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone houses an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

As of battery, it comes with a 3,885 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Chromecast with Google TV specifications

The new dongle comes with a voice control remote that has two AAA batteries. The remote also comes with shortcut keys for also shortcut buttons for Google Assistant, YouTube, and Netflix. It runs on a new Google TV platform that runs on Android TV OS. The dongle has a Type-C power adapter and supports 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DTSX.

Chromecast with Google TV

The device comes in Snow, Sunrise, and Sky colour variants.

The new Google UI categorises content on the basis of genres, suggestions based on your history. As per a report by GSMArena, in terms of layout, it looks a lot like Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV UI. There is a Watchlist feature in Google UI that lets users add and remove content to watch list from any app or any device.

