Google Pixel 4a renders show it may come with punch-hole display, 3.5 mm jack

The thin bezel in the renders suggest that Pixel 4a may not feature hardware required for Project Soli’s radar technology.


tech2 News StaffDec 31, 2019 12:37:45 IST

In 2019, Google launched the first A-series of Pixel phones – Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (review) – which carried a lot of flagship features with a sub-Rs 35,000 price tag. This year, Google also announced the fourth generation of Pixel flagship phones, which were unfortunately not made available for the Indian market. However, we are hoping the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL make it to India.

If we look at last year's launch timeline, then the Pixel 4a smartphones will likely be announced in April 2020. Ahead of the launch, some renders of the smartphones have apparently been leaked revealing a bunch of specifications of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 4a render. Image: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks

The leak comes via OnLeaks and 91Mobiles and claims that the Pixel 4a may feature a punch-hole design for selfie camera that will be located at the top-left corner of the display. The leak also claims that the Pixel 4a will likely feature a 5.7 or 5.8-inch display, with thinner bezels as compared to the Pixel 3a.

The thin bezel also suggests that the Pixel 4a may not feature hardware required for Project Soli’s radar technology – which means the device may actually be able to come to India.

At the back, the camera layout appears to be similar to what we have seen on Pixel 4 as well as iPhone 11 series – the square camera setup. The back of the device also features a physical fingerprint sensor and a Google logo.

Google Pixel 4a render. Image: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks

Google Pixel 4a render. Image: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks

The renders also show the purported Pixel 4a featuring a volume rocker, an orange-colored power button, a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as USB Type-C port and speaker grilles.

The report also claims to reveal a few specifications of Pixel 4a. Reportedly it will be powered by Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 765 chipset, along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Pixel 4a's primary camera is expected to be powered by a 12.2 MP sensor.

