Google Pixel 4a, which was originally expected to launch in May, will now be launched in July. The smartphone was earlier rumoured to be unveiled in June during the Android 11 Beta launch livestream.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 4a is going to be released on 13 July.

Prosser tweeted that the device was originally slated for launch in May and then got pushed to June, before being deferred again now. The smartphone is expected to come in two colour options - 'Just Black' and ‘Barely Blue' colours.

He has also said that the upcoming phone will not come with 5G support. Google is ready to ship and the "decision is mostly based on market analysis."

Pixel 4a Was originally May, then got pushed to June, now pushed again. “Just Black” & “Barely Blue” Current plan for announcement:

July 13 BTW - just 4G.

(Sorry to kill the 5G rumors) Seems like they’re ready to ship. The decision is mostly based on market analysis. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020



A report by GSMArena said that the Google Pixel 4a will come with a Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM. It is likely to come in two variants ― 64 GB and 128 GB.

The smartphone will sport a 5.81-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and will have a 3,080 mAh battery under the hood.

The report further adds that one of the biggest selling points of the device will be its Google-powered camera.

Last year, leak and claims by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles mentioned that the Pixel 4a may feature a punch-hole design for selfie camera which will be positioned at the top-left corner of the display.

The rear of the phone is expected to be square camera setup similar to what we have seen on Pixel 4 as well as iPhone 11 series. The back of the smartphone is also likely to feature a physical fingerprint sensor and a Google logo.

The renders also showed Google Pixel 4a sporting a volume rocker, an orange-colored power button, a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as USB Type-C port and speaker grilles.