Google Pixel 4a is likely to debut on 3 August: Here is all you need to know

The Google Pixel 4a might be available with a Snapdragon 730 chipset and 4 GB of RAM.


FP TrendingJul 31, 2020 17:32:17 IST

Google has started to tease the launch of its upcoming smartphones on its new special Google Store website. The tech-giant is expected to unveil the much-awaited Google Pixel 4a on 3 August.

According to a report by GSMArena, the device was earlier rumoured to be launched at the Google I/O conference in May. The event got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google Pixel 4a. Image: Android Authority

The report said that if one looks at the new Google Store website, you will get a puzzle based on 'lorem ipsum', a famous describer of placeholder web pages.

After solving the puzzle, you will get the 3 August date along with a tagline, "The Google Just What You've Been Waiting For Phone".

Here's a link to the Google Store website

A report by Notebookcheck mentions that the black bars on the page changes colours when clicked  You will have to change the black bars in to colour sequence - blue, red, yellow, blue, green, red, after which the tagline will appear on the screen. The page will also show August 3 date if you scroll a bit.

The report said that the phrase 'Just What You've Been Waiting For' may have been developed by Google for a mid-range phone such as the Pixel 4a.

The header on the Made By Google Twitter page has also changed with the tagline, “Introducing the Google Phone.”

On July 27, tipster Jon Prosser claimed that Google will officially launch the Pixel 4a on 3 August.  Google "accidentally" listed the Pixel 4a images on the Canadian version of Google Store earlier this month.  The listing had appeared with the header "Nest Wi-Fi system" and revealed some details about the upcoming device.

As per the leak, the upcoming Pixel 4a is expected to have a single selfie camera which sits on the top left corner of the display inside a punch-hole cutout. The device is likely to have a square camera module on the rear that houses a single camera and a flash.

The leaked images also showed a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Google Pixel 4a will be available with a Snapdragon 730 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It is likely to come in two variants ― 64 GB and 128 GB.

It is expected to have a 5.81-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution with a 3,080 mAh battery under the hood. The phone will be available in two colour options - 'Just Black' and ‘Barely Blue'.

 

 

