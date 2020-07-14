Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
Google Pixel 4a image accidentally leaked on Google Store, design details revealed

Google Pixel 4a is likely to feature a square camera setup at the back that houses a camera and a flash.


tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2020 15:20:56 IST

Google "accidentally" listed the Pixel 4a images on the Canadian version of Google Store, and we may now know what the smartphone could look like.

As per a report by Android Authority, the listing appeared with the header "Nest Wi-Fi system". The listing revealed a few details about the Wi-Fi system using an image of the Google Pixel 4a. And now, all eyes are on the leaked image of the device in the listing.

As per the leak, the Google Pixel 4a might feature a single selfie camera on the front, which sits on the top left corner of the display inside a punch-hole cutout. The smartphone sports a square camera module at the back that houses a single camera and a flash.

Google Pixel 4a image accidentally leaked on Google Store, design details revealed

Google Pixel 4a. Image: Android Authority

The image also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is seen in a black colour option.

While that's all the leaked images of the Pixel 4a revealed, a recently released report claimed that the smartphone will come in two colour options - 'Just Black' and ‘Barely Blue' colours. The report also suggested that the Google Pixel 4a will be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM. It is likely to come in two variants ― 64 GB and 128 GB.

The smartphone might sport a 5.81-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and will have a 3,080 mAh battery under the hood.

The report further adds that one of the biggest selling points of the device will be its Google-powered camera.

